As the calendar marks another turn, it's time to celebrate the remarkable talent and infectious charm of Kaitlyn Dever on her birthday. Born on December 21st, Dever has graced both the big and small screens with her versatility and captivating performances. Her career trajectory has been a testament to her dedication and craft, earning her a special place in the hearts of audiences worldwide. Rosaline Movie Review: Kaitlyn Dever Sparkles in This Half-Baked Twist on 'Romeo and Juliet' (LatestLY Exclusive).

Dever has left an indelible mark on various projects, showcasing her depth and skill as an actor. Among her notable roles are:

Booksmart (2019)

In this coming-of-age comedy, Dever portrayed Amy, a high school senior on a wild and humorous journey with her best friend Molly (played by Beanie Feldstein) on the eve of their graduation.

Unbelievable (2019)

A powerful performance as Marie Adler, a young woman who becomes the victim of a traumatic crime, in this gripping and critically acclaimed limited series based on real events.

Short Term 12 (2013)

Dever took on the role of Jayden, a troubled teenager in a group home, delivering a raw and emotionally resonant performance in this drama that garnered widespread acclaim.

Justified (2010-2015)

In this crime drama series, she portrayed Loretta McCready, a sharp-witted and resilient teenager entangled in the criminal world of Harlan County, Kentucky.

Last Man Standing (2011-2021)

As Eve Baxter, Dever displayed her comedic timing and versatility, playing the daughter in a family-oriented sitcom.

Kaitlyn Dever's ability to effortlessly transition between diverse roles, from poignant dramas to comedic narratives, underscores her exceptional talent and adaptability. Her dedication to each character she portrays has earned her admiration from audiences and critics alike. With each project, Kaitlyn Dever continues to carve a unique path in the entertainment industry, leaving an indelible impression and setting a high bar for young talents aspiring to follow in her footsteps. 94th Academy Awards: Priyanka Chopra, Kaitlyn Dever, Chloe Fineman Sizzle at Pre-Oscars Party.

Happy Birthday, Kaitlyn Dever! Here's to a phenomenal talent whose work continues to inspire and captivate audiences worldwide.

