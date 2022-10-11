Rosaline Movie Review: The age-old tale of Shakespeare’s classic Romeo and Juliet has been so overdone in cinema at this point that a fresh new perspective was desperately needed. While Karen Maine’s subversive take with Rosaline does come close in providing a bit of excitement, it unfortunately does crumble down in doing anything experimental with its concept and settles for a by-the-numbers coming-of-age romance tale. Catherine Called Birdy Movie Review: Bella Ramsey Shines While Andrew Scott Tugs at Your Heartstrings in This Fantastic Coming-of-Age Comedy! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Based on the 2012 young adult novel When You Were Mine by Rebecca Serle, Rosaline is touted as a fresh and new comedic twist on Shakespeare’s classic tale. The movie is told from the perspective of Rosaline (Kaitlyn Dever), Romeo’s (Kyle Allen) secret love interest and ex. When she finds out that her cousin Juliet (Isabela Merced) and Romeo have started a secret love affair, in an act of jealousy and wanting to win him back she starts to foil plans which would lead to them breaking up.

A Still From Rosaline (Photo Credit: 20th Century Studios)

In a charming and exciting turn, the up-and-coming Kaitlyn Dever again proves why she is a star in the making. After starring in last week’s Ticket to Paradise, she yet again is able to bring about a great screen presence that is extended to her co-stars, while sharing an impeccable chemistry with Sean Teale’s Daro, a suitor for Rosaline whom she starts developing feelings for. Ticket to Paradise Movie Review: George Clooney, Julia Roberts’ Parental Rivalry Shines In This Fun, Laid-Back Romcom! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Amidst that development we have the Renaissance-Side Story playing as well with the blooming romance of Romeo and Juliet. While the overall beats of their story are present here, they are modernised with some meta humour that adds something fresh to the overall tale. With Kyle Allen putting on his best Heat Ledger impression from A Knight’s Tale, his pairing with Isabela Merced’s innocent Juliet makes for a fun couple, however the movie never delves deep into their romance.

Watch the Trailer:

Trying to make the most of its 86-minute runtime (96 with credits), Rosaline feels desperate to rush to the finish line. While the overall set up of her leaving Romeo at the ball which causes to the eventual misunderstanding takes up thirty minutes of the film, it feels like there is not much to grab onto over here. Just as the movie is about to start, we are hitting towards the climax and that creates for a disjointed viewing which robs Rosaline off its uniqueness.

We always just get to see Rosaline’s point of view, and while that’s completely valid considering it's her film, various other elements feel half-baked. There is a complicated relationship with her parents, like with Bradley Whitford’s Friar Laurence, Rosaline’s father, always turning a cold shoulder towards her, yet the film never spends time in developing their roles which all leads to a payoff that ends up feeling flat.

A Still From Rosaline (Photo Credit: 20th Century Studios)

It feels like Rosaline does have many scenes under its belt that were cut out during the editing process, and lot of it can be articulated to its runtime being shorter than needed. Even when she starts hatching her plans to have Juliet not be with Romeo, it never takes off due to the ideas themselves not having room to breathe. Taking Juliet to a dive bar or making her read erotica to take her mind off from Romeo, these are certain scenarios that are present and are quickly brushed off to get to a third act that is cute, but hardly feels impactful due to the movie’s own negligence of its subplots. Werewolf by Night Review: Michael Giacchino’s Marvel Special Revels In Being an Ode to the Classic Horror Films ! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Yet there is a certain spark of charm that keeps the boat afloat somehow. With dialogue and humour that feels sharp, Rosaline does eventually manage to make you have some fun in its moments and that ultimately doesn’t make it feel like a bore to watch. A soundtrack that’s well articulated to set design that feels grand, there is some levity among its visuals that doesn’t make the journey feel worthless.

Yay!

Kaitlyn Dever as Rosaline

Nay!

Short Run Time

Subplots Don’t Feel Developed Enough

Final Thoughts

In a concept that could have definitely been unique if done correctly, Rosaline falters in its execution. A charming performance from Kaitlyn Dever is able to keep this movie afloat, however the movie can’t stop itself from becoming a by-the-numbers revenge romance tale that has all the beats we have already seen in other films. Rosaline releases on October 14, 2022, on Disney+ Hotstar.

Rating: 2.5

