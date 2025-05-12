The fifth episode of The Last of Us Season 2 is now streaming on Max and, in India, on JioHotstar. It marks a more horror-centric and brutal chapter in the series, beginning with a mother forced to seal her son’s fate and ending with Ellie (Bella Ramsey) fully embracing her darker side as she brutally commits her first act of revenge. The episode features a tense and nerve-racking Stalker fight (which ends with a rather convenient character arrival) and a gruesome disembowelment scene carried out by members of the Seraphite tribe. We also see the return of Joel (Pedro Pascal), albeit in a flashback. ‘The Last of Us’ Season 2 Episode 1 Review: Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey Return to a World of More Dangerous Infected and Damaged Bonds.

Adapted from the acclaimed video game The Last of Us Part II, the season has taken a few creative deviations from the source material. Notably, Ellie's revenge mission is portrayed as entirely her own, and she is not following Tommy (Gabriel Luna) to Seattle, unlike in the game, where he is the more vengeance-driven one. In the show, Jesse (Young Mazino) tells Ellie and Dina (Isabela Merced) that he and Tommy had already left Jackson in search of them.

However, the series has remained faithful to several key events from the game. From Joel’s death at the hands of Abby (Kaitlyn Dever) to Ellie’s harrowing interrogation of the infected Nora (Tati Gabrielle), some of the game’s most impactful moments have been adapted with striking accuracy. If the show continues to follow the game’s narrative, here are five major incidents that are likely to unfold in the final two episodes of Season 2.

1. Joel Takes Ellie to the Museum

A Still From The Last of Us Season 2

Though Joel was savagely killed in an act of revenge for killing Abby’s father - just as in the game - this is not the last time we see him. He appears in several of Ellie’s flashbacks, including a critical moment when she confronts him about the events at the Firefly hospital. That confrontation leads to a rift between them that lasts until his death. Before that fallout, however, there’s a key flashback where Joel takes Ellie to a museum. In the game, this is where they encounter various infected and Ellie starts to question Joel about the hospital. It remains to be seen whether the show follows this sequence or takes a different route.

2. Ellie Kills Owen and Mel

A Still From The Last of Us Season 2

In the game, after torturing Nora, Ellie learns that Abby is hiding at the aquarium. She leaves Nora to die (or kills her, depending on the player's choice). But Ellie’s bloodshed doesn’t stop there. She later kills Owen, Abby’s ex, and Mel, who is pregnant. These deaths further complicate Ellie’s moral journey. We can expect the show to introduce Owen and Mel more fully when it shifts to Abby’s perspective - likely in Season 3.

3. Ellie and Abby Meet Again

A Still From The Last of Us Season 2

A pivotal turning point in the game comes when Ellie and Abby meet for a second time - but it doesn’t go Ellie’s way. Abby gains the upper hand, beating up Tommy, Jesse, Ellie, and Dina, and forces Ellie and Dina to leave Seattle. It will be intriguing to see how the series handles this high-stakes confrontation, especially in terms of its emotional fallout. ‘The Last of Us’ Season 2: From Dina-Ellie Sex Scene to Horde Attack in Jackson; 5 Major ‘Game-To-Screen’ Changes That Pedro Pascal’s HBO Series Adopts in Episode 2.

4. Jesse Is Killed

A Still From The Last of Us Season 2

This is one event that seems inevitable. As in the game, Jesse is likely to be killed - he was shot dead by Abby in the original story. With the show carefully following major narrative beats, Jesse’s death could serve to eliminate the “third wheel” in the Ellie-Dina dynamic, even though Dina is pregnant with his child. If you’ve grown fond of Jesse’s rule-following yet loyal personality, prepare for a tough watch.

5. The Mystery of Eugene

A Still From The Last of Us Season 2

This storyline is an original addition to the show. In the game, Eugene is only mentioned in passing and appears in a photograph. However, in keeping with the show's tradition of expanding minor or background characters into compelling side stories, Eugene may appear in a Joel flashback. Within the series, he is said to be the husband of Gail (Catherine O’Hara), a psychotherapist killed by Joel for reasons still unexplained. Interestingly, no one seems to hold this against Joel. The Matrix star Joe Pantoliano has been cast in the role, so expect to learn what happens to this character and why Joel was forced to kill this weed-growing man.

The final two episodes of The Last of Us Season 2 are scheduled to air on May 18, 2025 and May 25, 2025.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2025 06:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).