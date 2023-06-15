Kanye West and his 'wife' Bianca Censori indulged in a delightful lunch date in California on Tuesday. The rapper, who entered into a 'non-legally binding' marriage with Censori earlier this year, exhibited intense affection towards the architectural designer as they savored their meal at Santa Monica's The Lobster restaurant. Fans eagerly sought glimpses of their public displays of affection (PDA). Kanye West Birthday: From 'Heartless' To 'Stronger', Celebrating The Timeless Hits Of Rap's Visionary Genius.

Kanye West and ‘wife’ Bianca Censori pack on PDA during Santa Monica lunch date https://t.co/PDwkU2uAHv pic.twitter.com/IT46LXmHuZ — Page Six (@PageSix) June 15, 2023

According to Page Six, the 46-year-old musician was spotted holding hands with his 'wife' while passionately engaging in PDA during their lunch rendezvous. Kanye couldn't resist showering his wife with kisses, demonstrating their deep love for one another.

Aside from their amorous moments, fashion enthusiasts took notice of their distinctive attire. The couple consistently seizes the opportunity to showcase their unique fashion choices during outings. On this occasion, West sported an oversized black tee accompanied by gray sweatpants, accessorizing with a stylish black fanny pack. Kanye West Sued by Photographer for Assault, Battery and Negligence, Rapper Also Took Her Phone and Threw It Into the Middle of the Street.

Censori, on the other hand, wore an open-back halter neck top paired with gray leggings. To add a touch of sparkle, the designer donned shimmering heels. Following their meal, the couple hopped into a yellow Isuzu car, continuing their day together.

