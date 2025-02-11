Kanye West recently called on US President Donald Trump to intervene and secure the release of Sean "Diddy" Combs, prompting a response from attorney Tony Buzbee. Buzbee firmly stated that the disgraced mogul should remain behind bars. Combs, the controversial rapper, has been detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since his September 2024 arrest. He is facing serious charges, including sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation for prostitution. ‘F**k All This Woke Shit’: Kanye West Aka Ye Slams Plus-Size Models, Criticises Fashion Industry for Promoting Obesity.

Attorneys Tony Buzbee & Tyrone Blackburn Slam Kanye West

Kanye West was seen voicing his support for Sean "Diddy" Combs on X, labelling him his "hero". In response, attorney Tony Buzbee, representing Diddy's accusers, firmly mentioned that Combs should "absolutely not" be allowed to be out of prison. Tyrone Blackburn, lawyer for multiple accusers, including former producer Rodney Jones, slammed West's appeal as a "foolhardy request." Speaking to TMZ, Blackburn also criticised the call for Trump's intervention, stressing that it downplays the severity of the charges against Diddy.

Kanye West's Wants Diddy 'Free' From Prison

Kanye West calls on Donald Trump to free Diddy and releases merch collection he and Diddy collaborated on: “I’m selling the Sean John collaboration that me and my brother spoke about before they locked him up we splitting the profits 50/50” pic.twitter.com/XdTAbK6PRf — DREAM BIZ E (@DreamBizE) February 7, 2025

Kanye West Supports 'Brother' Diddy

Kanye West took to social media, urging President Donald Trump to “free” his “brother Puff” from the Metropolitan Detention Center. In one post, West wrote “FREE PUFF,” and in another, he revealed plans to sell a Sean John collaboration he and Diddy had discussed, promising to split the profits 50/50. However, West swiftly corrected himself upon realising that Diddy couldn't legally profit while behind bars. He then announced that he would redirect Diddy’s share of the earnings to his son, Justin Combs.

