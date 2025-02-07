Kanye West, aka rapper Ye, is sticking by his old pal and collaborator Sean 'Diddy' Combs despite the multiple sexual assault allegations made against him. The "Stronger" hitmaker, who is making the most of social media, recently shared a note on X. (previously Twitter), which read "Free Puff". On Friday (February 7), Diddy took to his Instagram and revealed that he and Ye had collaborated. The disgraced rap mogul posted a picture of three tee shirts - red, white and blue from Sean John, Diddy's clothing brand. He captioned the post, "Thank you to my brother @Ye YEEZY.COM" Justin Bieber-Hailey Bieber’s USD 300 Million Divorce Rumours: Is Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Ongoing Sex Trafficking Case the Cause of the Couple’s Marital Crisis? Here’s What We Know.

Ye’s Twitter Post for P Diddy

FREE PUFF — ye (@kanyewest) February 7, 2025

Diddy’s Insta Post Thanking Kanye West

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LOVE (@diddy)

