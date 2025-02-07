Kanye West aka Ye made headlines again after his and Bianca Censori's bold Grammys after-party appearance, followed by his controversial remarks criticising the fashion industry's embrace of plus-size models. West made headlines following controversial remarks about plus-size models on the runway. In a blunt social media post, he criticised the fashion industry's growing embrace of diverse body types, labelling it as "woke nonsense" that he believes promotes unhealthy lifestyles. He claimed that showcasing "fat women" on the runway normalises obesity rather than addressing health concerns. Kanye argued that if these models lose weight, they often face rejection, except for figures like Adele, whose talent stands independent of political or social agendas. His comments seem to highlight a disdain for what he perceives as performative inclusivity within the fashion and entertainment industries, where, in his view, individuals are tokenised for appearances rather than valued for genuine merit. GRAMMYs 2025: Bianca Censori’s Bold See-Through Ensemble Exposes Her Nude Look, Strikes a Pose With Husband Kanye West (Watch Video).

Kanye West Slams Plus-Size Models, Insists Fashion Industry Normalises Obesity

FUCK ALL THIS WOKE SHIT THEY PUTTING FAT BITCHES ON THE RUNWAY NOBODY WANNA SEE THAT SHIT ITS UNHEALTHY IT PROMOTES OBESITY AND THE WILD SHIT IS IF THE FAT BITCHES LOOSE WEIGHT THEN THEY LOOSE THEIR ACCEPT FOR ADELLE CAUSE SHE ACTUALLY HAS ANOTHER TALENT THEN BEING USED… — ye (@kanyewest) February 7, 2025

