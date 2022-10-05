Kate Winslet is one of the most accomplished actresses of our time and her talent is always impeccable. Bringing a real sense of depth to all her characters and making her presence always known on the screen, Winslet has always provided us with performances that have been standouts of her specific movies and given us character that have always been iconic. Kate Winslet Hospitalised After She Slips While Filming for Lee in Croatia.

With her always being at the top of her game, Winslet plays her characters wonderfully and delivers lines in such a memorable manner that they stick with you. So, to celebrate Kate Winslet's 47th birthday, here are nine of her best movie quotes.

"Pursuit of Happiness..."

Kate Winslet Movie Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

Well, That's Some Dedication...

Kate Winslet Movie Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

"Touch of Madness..."

Kate Winslet Movie Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

So True!

Kate Winslet Movie Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

"Insufficient..."

Kate Winslet Movie Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

"You Can't Fail..."

Kate Winslet Movie Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

"The Best Part of You..."

Kate Winslet Movie Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

Couldn't Explain It Better!

Kate Winslet Movie Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

The One Where We All Cried!

Kate Winslet Movie Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 05, 2022 09:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).