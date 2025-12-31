New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

Mumbai, December 31: Shares of companies such as InterGlobe Aviation ( NSE: INDIGO) , Lupin (NSE: LUPIN), Titan ( NSE: TITAN) , RBL Bank ( NSE: RBLBANK) , and Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts ( NSE: TAJGVK), among others, will be in the spotlight today, December 31, CNBC TV18 reported. As soon as the stock market opens for business, investors and traders will be looking forward to buying and selling stocks during the trading session on Wednesday.

Indian equity indices ended on a flat note in the volatile session on December 30. At close, the Sensex was down 20.46 points or 0.02% at 84,675.08, and the Nifty was down 3.25 points or 0.01% at 25,938.85. Scroll down to check the list of stocks that may remain in focus on December 31. Stock Market Holidays in January 2026: NSE and BSE To Remain Closed on These Days, Check List of Share Market Holiday Dates.

Stocks to Buy or Sell on Tuesday, December 31:

InterGlobe Aviation ( NSE: INDIGO)

On December 30, shares of InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of IndiGo airline, fell nearly 2% as it hiked pilot allowance and witnessed market share loss in November.

Lupin (NSE: LUPIN)

Recently, Lupin announced that it had entered into an exclusive licensing, supply, and distribution agreement with China-based Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals for a novel medication to treat obesity and diabetes. The Mumbai-based drug maker said the deal strengthens the company's diabetes portfolio and accelerates its presence in the obesity segment. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, December 30, 2025: BEL, Lupin, and RVNL Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Tuesday.

Titan ( NSE: TITAN)

Sandhya Venugopal Sharma has been appointed chairperson and additional director on the board of Titan Company from January 4, the company said in a stock exchange filing. Her appointment was based on the nomination received from TIDCO, a co-promoter of the company.

RBL Bank ( NSE: RBLBANK)

RBL Bank said it has appointed Deepak Ruiya as its interim Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective Tuesday, until the appointment of a new CFO. The bank has also elevated Jaideep Iyer, Head of Strategy, as its new executive director (ED) for three years, effective February 21, 2026, according to an exchange notice.

Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts ( NSE: TAJGVK)

On December 30, the Indian Hotels Company announced that it had sold its entire shareholding in Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts, formally ending its ownership relationship with the company.

Goldman Sachs reported that about 70% of global institutional investors have predicted gold prices to rise in the coming new year. Likewise, over the past ten days, the gold rates have been rising rapidly, increasing by nearly INR 75,500 per 100 grams in the 24-karat category.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 31, 2025 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).