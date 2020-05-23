Katy Perry Talks About Her Battle With Clinical Depression, Says She Couldn't Imagine Living

Katy Perry talks about her battle with depression (picture credit - Instagram)

We often ignore our mental health and suffer by not talking about it out loud. However, things are changing slowly, thanks to many celebrities, who have opened up about their battle with depression in the past. Singer Katy Perry recently spoke about the time when she was diagnosed with clinical depression. “I was clinically depressed and coming out of that, didn’t know what my life was,” the star revealed during an interview with Good Morning America. Perry also said that it also affected her latest song, Daisies.

“I couldn’t really imagine living, to be completely honest. Fans can expect a record about resilience and finding the light at the end of the tunnel…Daisies is a song about going after your dreams and not worrying about what other people think about that,” she added. Riteish Deshmukh Shares a Funny Meme On Katy Perry and We Bet Desi Fans Will Relate To It!

View this post on Instagram Are you into: following the rules ✅ #Daisies 🌼 promo ✅ supporting a worthy charity ✅ Check out the link in my bio 🤗 for Daisies merch, including this face mask, whose proceeds all go to @DirectRelief 🙏🏼 Direct Relief is a Santa Barbara based organization coordinating with public health authorities, nonprofit organizations and businesses throughout the U.S. and globally to provide personal protective equipment and essential medical items to health workers responding to COVID-19 👍🏼 A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on May 21, 2020 at 2:32pm PDT

Katy further said that she is now in a happy space. “Now I’ve done the work and I’m still doing the work physically, emotionally, spiritually, psychologically and I’ve come to this light at the end of the tunnel,” she shared. The singer also referred to her pregnancy and said, "I am going to live, and I’m going to bring life into the world. It ends in a positive place so far.” The Grammy nominee is pregnant with fiancé Orlando Bloom.

Katy also spoke about her plans post-pregnancy and wine is definitely a part of it. "Now that we get to live our lives — aren’t we going to live our best lives and fulfill those dreams? I know I am, and I’m not going to take anything for granted — especially wine after this pregnancy,” she joked. Well, we are happy that Katy has come out of it and is bringing a new life into this world.