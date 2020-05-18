Riteish Deshmukh Shares a Funny Meme On Katy Perry and We Bet Desi Fans Will Relate To It!

Riteish Deshmukh's Tweet on Katy Perry (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on many people physical as well mental health. It is no fun to stay at home for months together and also simultaneously staying in a sane mindset. In such time, a bit of communication and light-hearted talk comes handy. Not to forget, memes and joke forwards are the best get-away from a gloomy mindset. Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh probably knows this and he just dropped a joke on his Twitter feed. Well, the joke's on Katy Perry, and we are not even kidding. COVID-19 Effect: Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza’s New TikTok Video Is All About ‘Love in Lockdown’.

The Ek Villain actor took to the micro blogging site to share a funny meme that is targeted to international singing sensation, Katy Perry. However, the only catch here is that only desi netizens will be able to relate to this joke!

He shared an image of Katy Perry and a box of raw mangoes, titled respectively as '1 Katy Perry' and '1 Peti Kairi' (Hindi for 1 Box of raw mangoes). Summers in India are synonymous with mangoes and with this season of mangoes, come the jokes and memes dedicated to it! Check out his tweet below.

Meme Shared by Riteish Deshmukh

Well, WhatsApp and other social media forwards could be used for such harmless jokes rather than fake news! After all, all that the world needs right now a bit of a relief from the constant bombarding of the negative news regarding the global pandemic. Going back, how many points do you give to Riteish's sense of humour on the scale of ten?