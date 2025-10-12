Looks like Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau have made their relationship official. Months after first sparking romance rumours in July 2025, the 40-year-old pop sensation and 53-year-old former Prime Minister of Canada were spotted packing PDA during a day out on a yacht off the coast of Santa Barbara. Several pictures of the rumoured lovebirds kissing on a yacht have gone viral online. Are Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Dating? Buzz As Report Says Former Canada PM, Pop Star Spotted Having Dinner Together in Montreal (Watch Video).

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Photographed Kissing on Yacht Amid Romance Rumours

In the photos obtained by The Daily Mail, Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau were seen embracing and kissing each other on the singer's yacht. The viral pictures showed Katy wearing a black bathing suit while she was seen shirtless and wearing jeans. He had a tattoo on his left shoulder. The photos were reportedly taken by a passenger on a passing nearby boat last month.

The eyewitness told the portal, "She pulled up her boat next to a small public whale watching boat then they started making out. I didnt realise who she was with until I saw the tattoo on the guy's arm and I immediately realised it was Justin Trudeau."

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Seemingly Confirm Their Romance During California Outing

🔥🚨DEVELOPING: Grammy award winning singer Katy Perry and former Canadian PM Justin Trudeau were spotted kissing on each other aboard a yacht off the coast of Santa Barbara, California amid the relationship announcement. pic.twitter.com/V97vJPemfN — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) October 12, 2025

As of now, the duo haven't officially confirmed their relationship. Katy and Justin first sparked dating rumours after they were spotted having dinner together in Montreal while the "Roar" singer was in town for her "Lifetimes Tour." Days later, the former Canadian PM also attended her concert. The latest photos seem to add more fuel to the fire, but the duo continue to maintain their silence as their personal lives have been in the spotlight over the past few months. Katy Perry Spotted Dining With Justin Trudeau in Montreal; Video Goes Viral As Singer and Canada Ex-PM Share Lobster and Special Moments at Le Violon (Watch).

Katy Perry, who was married to Hollywood star Orlando Bloom, announced her split with him in June. The couple have a daughter, Daisy Dove, together.

