The much-talked-about rumored romance between pop star Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appears to have lost its spark before it could truly begin. Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Seen Dining Together in Montreal After Recent Breakups, Spark Curiosity Among Fans.

Katy Perry Spotted Dining With Justin Trudeau - Watch Video

#KatyPerry is saying "bon appétit" to #JustinTrudeau ... as the pair was seen chowing down at a swanky restaurant in Montreal.#Exclusive video at the 🔗HERE: https://t.co/5zuWZzOdMc pic.twitter.com/E30ll0cflJ — TMZ (@TMZ) July 29, 2025

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau’s Rumored Romance Cools Off

According to Daily Mail and Page Six, the duo’s connection has “cooled off” over the past two weeks, with their once frequent communication slowing down. “She’s busy, he’s busy. They have a lot going on, and the newness has worn off. But there’s nothing negative about it. They just aren’t in constant communication anymore. That could change, but for now, it is what it is. It has cooled off,” a source revealed. Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Attends Katy Perry’s Montreal Concert After Cosy Dinner Date, Fuels Rumours of Budding Romance Post Recent Splits (Watch Video)

Justin Trudeau Not Ready for Spotlight

The insider added that Trudeau, 53, was not ready for the attention their rumored relationship attracted, especially after photos from their Montreal dinner outing went public. “I know for a fact that Justin wasn’t thrilled about the pictures getting out. It was a first date. A first date! And these pictures came out and it became this huge thing, which is not what he seems to have wanted. It can be overwhelming,” the source said.

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Are Now ‘Just Friends’

A second source further claimed that Perry, 40, and Trudeau are currently “just friends,” stressing that the singer isn’t looking to date anyone right now as she focuses on her personal healing following her separation from Orlando Bloom. Last month, Trudeau was spotted at Perry’s sold-out Lifetimes Tour concert at Bell Centre in Montreal after the pair were seen having dinner together, which fueled speculation of an “instant connection.” However, any possible romance now seems to have hit pause. Are Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Dating? Buzz As Report Says Former Canada PM, Pop Star Spotted Having Dinner Together in Montreal (Watch Video)

Justin Trudeau at Katy Perry Concert – Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by curators of pop culture (@deuxmoi)

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau’s Past Splits

Trudeau announced his separation from wife Sophie Gregoire in 2023 after 18 years of marriage. The former couple shares three children: Xavier (17), Ella-Grace (16) and Hadrien (11). Meanwhile, Perry and Orlando Bloom confirmed their split in July after nearly a decade together. They co-parent their four-year-old daughter, Daisy.

