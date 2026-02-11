Actor and author Soha Ali Khan has come out in support of comedian Aishwarya Mohanraj after the latter publicly admitted to using the medication Mounjaro to achieve a significant weight loss of 22 kilograms. In a statement shared on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, Soha highlighted the courage required for celebrities to be honest about non-traditional weight loss methods. The conversation follows Mohanraj’s viral 15-minute YouTube video, where she detailed how health conditions like PCOD, hypothyroidism and clinical depression led her to seek medical assistance after natural methods proved inconsistent. Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro Sales Skyrocket to USD 7.4B As Regulators Ban Illegal Social Media Ads; New 2026 Research Links Tirzepatide to Improved Liver and Heart Health.

Soha Ali Khan Shares Video on Instagram - Watch Video

Soha Ali Khan Praises Comedian

Addressing her followers on Instagram, Soha Ali Khan praised the comedian for breaking the silence often found in the fitness influencer community. “So finally someone said it. They lost a ton of weight not just by eating right or working out, but by taking Mounjaro. And I think it takes great courage to speak the truth,” Soha stated. She noted that while exercise and diet are sustainable pillars of health, the truth behind rapid transformations is often hidden, creating unrealistic standards for the public.

Soha Ali Khan Warns Against Casual Ozempic

While applauding the honesty, Soha was quick to issue a stern warning regarding the casual use of GLP-1 agonists like Ozempic and Mounjaro. She emphasized that these are not lifestyle shortcuts but rigorous pharmaceutical interventions. “Ozempic and Mounjaro aren’t weight loss trends,” Soha noted. “They are serious medical treatments, and they are only meant for certain people.” She further highlighted that outcome are often influenced by complex physiological factors, including insulin resistance, PCOS and metabolism, rather than "willpower alone." The actor reminded her audience of the potential risks: “Injections can help, but they are serious, and they have side effects. They need tests and medical supervision. So instead of asking who is taking it, we should ask ourselves, who really needs it?” What Is Mounjaro? As Elon Musk’s Christmas 2024 Photo of ‘Ozempic Santa’ Sparks Conversation About Weight Loss, Everything To Know About Mounjaro’s Side Effects, Dosage and More.

Soha Ali Khan To Decode Mounjaro

Mounjaro (Tirzepatide) and Ozempic (Semaglutide) have transformed the weight management landscape. While both mimic hormones to lower blood sugar and increase satiety, Mounjaro acts on two receptors (GLP-1 and GIP) while Ozempic acts on one (GLP-1). In her video, Mohanraj disclosed the significant trade-offs of the treatment, including hair loss, intense nausea, and the high financial cost of INR 40,000 per injection. She consistently urged her viewers to "consult a doctor" rather than following her lead. To further educate the public, Soha announced that the upcoming episode of her podcast, All About Her, releasing Friday, February 13, 2026, will feature leading endocrinologist Dr. Ambrish Mithal and nutritionist Dr. Juhi Agarwal. The episode aims to break down the "science, risks and myths" behind these injectable medications.

