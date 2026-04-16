The high-speed romance between Kim Kardashian and seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton shows no signs of slowing down. On Wednesday, April 15, 2026, the couple was spotted in Los Angeles engaging in some surprisingly domestic activity, browsing luxury rugs. The duo, attempting to fly under the radar in matching casual hoodies, visited a high-end interior design store just days after their headline-grabbing appearance at Coachella. Kim Kardashian to Produce Reality Series 'Team Moms'.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton's Shopping Date - See Post

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian today in LA pic.twitter.com/qPJnWfoGFy — LH44(A) (@LH44Fanpage8) April 15, 2026

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Get Cosy at Coachella 2026

The recent Los Angeles sighting of Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton comes after their headline-making appearance at Coachella 2026, where the duo was seen getting cosy during Justin Bieber’s record-breaking set. Keeping a low profile, both opted for an incognito look with scarves and face masks, while Hamilton sported a “Bieberchella” hoodie in support of the headliner. Viral videos from the festival captured the pair linking arms and holding hands under tight security, with Kim’s daughter, North West, also spotted nearby enjoying the event with friends, further fuelling buzz around their growing closeness.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton's Shopping Date - See Post

Lewis Hamilton Reveals Kim Kardashian in ‘Tokyo Drift’ Video

While the relationship is only a few months old, Lewis Hamilton took it to the next level earlier this month. On April 6, 2026, the Ferrari driver posted a high-octane video to his Instagram titled "Tokyo Drift Vol. III." The footage features Lewis drifting a rare red Ferrari F40 through the neon-lit streets of Tokyo. The big reveal at the end of the clip shows Kim in the passenger seat, laughing and telling the camera, "That was insane!"

Lewis Hamilton Romance Goes Global

Since first sparking dating rumours at a New Year’s Eve party in Aspen, Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have been on a whirlwind global tour, further fuelling relationship buzz. The duo enjoyed a family-friendly spring break in Japan, where Hamilton bonded with Kim’s children during a Samurai workshop, followed by a romantic desert escape at Lake Powell in early March. Their European leg included sightings in Paris and London, along with a luxurious stay at Estelle Manor in the Cotswolds. The couple also made their first major public appearance at Super Bowl LX in San Francisco, where they were seen chatting in the stands, marking a significant moment in their rumoured romance. ‘Things Happen Exactly the Way They’re Supposed To’: Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Her Split From Kanye West.

Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari Move

The timing of the romance coincides with a significant year for Hamilton, who recently transitioned to Ferrari. Due to the cancellation of the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix in April amid regional conflicts, the driver has had an unexpected break in his F1 schedule, allowing him to spend more time stateside with Kardashian.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 16, 2026 11:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).