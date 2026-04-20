Authorities in Gurugram (Gurgaon) have arrested two men following the seizure of a large consignment of spurious Mounjaro KwikPen (tirzepatide) injections valued at over INR 70 lakh. A joint operation by the Drugs Control Department and local police intercepted the illegal shipment near Super Mart-1. Officials cited significant discrepancies in product labelling and a failure to maintain the mandatory cold-chain storage requirements as primary evidence that the drugs were counterfeit.

Intercept and Initial Detention in Gurgaon

Acting on a specific tip-off regarding the illegal sale of high-demand weight-loss medications, investigators intercepted a vehicle at approximately 7:25 PM. Inside the car, which was operating as a commercial cab, officials discovered ice boxes containing Mounjaro injections in various strengths ranging from 2.5 mg to 15 mg. Gurugram Shocker: Yoga Teacher, Wife Accused of Blackmailing Woman With Objectionable Photos and Videos.

Fake Mounjaro Injections Seized in Gurugram

अमेरिका की Eli Lilly कंपनी ने डायबिटीज मरीजों के लिए मोनजारो (Mounjaro) इंजेक्शन बनाया, इसे वेटलॉस ड्रग भी कहा जाता है। एक साल में यह कंपनी मार्केट लीडर बन गई। गुरुग्राम में इसी कंपनी के नाम पर नकली इंजेक्शन की सप्लाई पकड़ी गई है। पुलिस के अनुसार, पूरा माल अवि शर्मा का था, जो… pic.twitter.com/JiWCM8o7II — Sachin Gupta (@Sachingupta) April 20, 2026

A passenger, identified as Mujammil Khan, claimed the stock belonged to Avi Sharma, a resident of Sohna. Upon being summoned to the scene, Sharma failed to produce a valid license for the stocking, sale, or distribution of the pharmaceutical products.

Discrepancies in Labelling and Storage

The Drugs Control Department’s spot memo highlighted critical safety violations. Most notably, the injections were not stored at the required temperature of 2 degrees Celsius to 8 degrees Celsius, a standard essential for maintaining the efficacy of tirzepatide. Furthermore, physical verification revealed that the packaging did not match authentic products manufactured by Eli Lilly. "The font size on the recovered products mismatched the original, along with other labelling variations," the memo stated, concluding that the items were "spurious and not manufactured by the legitimate manufacturer."

Investigation into the Supply Chains of Mounjaro KwikPen Injections

Authorities have invoked several provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, including Section 17B regarding spurious drugs. With a single injection estimated to cost roughly INR 28,000, the total value of the seized stock highlights the scale of the illegal trade. "We are examining the packaging, quality, and authenticity of the injections," said District Drug Controller Amandeep Chauhan. "We are verifying if these were sourced from a licensed company or supplied through illegal channels", he added. Gurugram Shocker: Man Dies After Allegedly Taking S*x Pills During Hotel Stay With Friend, Heart Attack Confirmed After Post-Mortem.

Officials Tracing the Source

Preliminary leads suggest the consignment may have been routed through Delhi’s Bhagirath Palace market, a known pharmaceutical hub, with billing records pointing to an address in Gurugram. Officials have recommended an immediate halt on the sale of these specific batches in the interest of public health while the investigation continues. Law enforcement is currently working to trace the entire distribution network to identify the primary source of the counterfeit medication and any other involved parties.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2026 12:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).