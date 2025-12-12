Mumbai, December 12: In a significant development for millions of Indians living with diabetes and obesity, Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk has officially launched Ozempic in India. The long-anticipated arrival of this weekly injection marks a major moment in the country’s fight against chronic lifestyle diseases. Ozempic is available in three dosage forms - 0.25mg, 0.5 mg, and 1mg - in a single-use pre-filled pen called Novofine Needles designed for painless subcutaneous injection, Novo Nordisk announced. Scroll down to know Ozempic price in India, dosage, benefits and likely side effects.

"Bringing Ozempic to India is a major milestone. Backed by global trust, proven clinical excellence, and world-class quality, reinforced by a robust supply chain, Ozempic offers Indian doctors an effective treatment choice. Our goal is to provide patients with an innovative and accessible therapy that offers improved glycaemic control, meaningful weight management, and long-term heart and kidney protection - all delivered through a simple, easy-to-use pen device. This once-weekly treatment demonstrates Novo Nordisk's ongoing commitment to better health outcomes and chronic disease care," said Vikrant Shrotriya, Managing Director, Novo Nordisk India. Fight Against Obesity: PM Narendra Modi Invites 10 Prominent Personalities To Spread Awareness About Healthy Food Consumption.

Vikrant Shrotriya, Managing Director, Novo Nordisk India, Speaks on Ozempic Launch in India

#WATCH | Delhi: Injectable Ozempic Diabetes 2 weight loss drug launched. MD, Novo Nordisk India, Vikrant Shrotriya says, "... It is for type 2 diabetes. Many Diabetes patients in India would require this medication as they also struggle with excess weight... We are also very… pic.twitter.com/fBMPfU5QjQ — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2025

What Is Ozempic and How Does It Work?

Ozempic contains semaglutide, a GLP-1 receptor agonist that mimics a natural hormone responsible for regulating blood sugar. For people with Type 2 Diabetes, the drug helps control glucose levels more effectively, reducing the risk of long-term complications.

Beyond diabetes care, semaglutide has received worldwide attention for its weight-loss benefits. By slowing digestion and reducing appetite, it helps many patients achieve noticeable weight reduction — a key reason why the drug has become a global talking point.

Ozempic Price, Dosage and How Ozempic Is Taken

The 0.25 mg, which is the initial dose, is priced at INR 8,800 a month or four weeks (INR 2,200 weekly), followed by INR 10,170 for 0.5 mg and INR 11,175 for 1 mg.

Dosage: Weekly subcutaneous (under the skin) injection

Format: Pre-filled injection pen

Treatment plan: Typically begins with a low dose, gradually increased under medical supervision

Where to get it: Prescription-only, dispensed through authorised pharmacies

Possible Side Effects

Patients may experience nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea or constipation — effects that often reduce over time. Experts strongly warn against self-medication or obtaining the drug without medical evaluation. Diabetes Surges Among Young Indians as Diagnostic Data Shows Spike in Early Screening Volumes Alerting Experts.

Why the Ozempic Launch Matters for India

India is often called the diabetes capital of the world, with cases rising steadily each year. Obesity levels, too, are increasing across age groups due to sedentary lifestyles and dietary habits. Health experts say the arrival of Ozempic could offer much-needed support in tackling these twin health challenges.

For patients seeking both blood sugar control and weight management, Ozempic brings the possibility of addressing two major concerns with a single weekly injection.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 12, 2025 04:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).