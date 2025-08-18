Titanic star Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti are making waves both on and off the water. The Oscar-winning actor, 50 and the 27-year-old Italian model were spotted enjoying a romantic yacht trip in Formentera, part of Spain’s Balearic Islands, where they indulged in one of their steamiest public outings to date. Leonardo DiCaprio Regrets Not Accepting 'Boogie Nights' Offer in 90s.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti Spotted on a Romantic Yacht Trip – See Post

Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti are living it up before summer comes to an end ✨ 📸 Backgrid pic.twitter.com/zckNgSJXuC — TMZ (@TMZ) August 17, 2025

Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti Share PDA-Filled Yacht Getaway

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, DiCaprio was seen shirtless in a black swimsuit while Ceretti stunned in a leopard-print bikini. The pair couldn’t keep their hands off each other sharing passionate kisses on deck, snorkelling together in the sparkling Mediterranean, and laughing during playful moments. At one point, Ceretti affectionately tapped DiCaprio on the buttocks while climbing the yacht stairs, sparking a buzz online. Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti Italy Vacation Photos: Hollywood Actor and Young Model Photographed Swimming off the Coast of Sardinia During Their European Getaway.

Vittoria Ceretti Spanks Leonardo DiCaprio – See Post

(Photo Credit: X)

Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti Go Public With Romance

The Hollywood star and the model were first linked in summer 2023 after being spotted on an ice cream date in Los Angeles. While they’ve mostly kept their romance private, their yacht trip marked the first time fans saw them embracing so openly. A source told Yahoo, “They were glued to one another as they soaked up the sun, swam side by side, and explored the yacht together.”

Leonardo DiCaprio Shrugs Off ‘Dad Bod’ Talk

The sight of DiCaprio’s so-called “dad bod” also drew attention, though insiders say the actor doesn’t mind. One source revealed, “He and Vittoria are in a good place. She’d rather be with an Oscar winner over someone with zero body fat and no intelligence.” Another insider added that DiCaprio, whose weight often fluctuates for movie roles, simply laughs off the criticism. Earlier this year, Ceretti gave rare insight into their relationship in Vogue France, admitting that dating someone of DiCaprio’s fame isn’t easy. “When one is in a relationship with someone with a larger following than themselves, they get tagged as ‘partner of’. And that can be extremely annoying,” she said. ‘When Leonardo DiCaprio Calls You the Queen of Cannes’: Urvashi Rautela’s Claim Has Netizens React With Skepticism (See Reactions)

Leonardo DiCaprio Jokes He Still Feels 32

Despite the challenges, those close to the couple say their bond became serious quickly, with DiCaprio described as being “besotted” with the Italian beauty. Their getaway also comes on the heels of DiCaprio’s Esquire interview, where he cheekily claimed he still feels 32. “Thirty-two,” he told director Paul Thomas Anderson when asked about his emotional age despite being 50 and dating someone 23 years younger. While DiCaprio’s dating history has long fuelled jokes about his preference for much younger partners, it seems he and Ceretti are unbothered, choosing instead to enjoy their sun-soaked romance to the fullest.

