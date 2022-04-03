Marlon Brando, just hearing that name will send shivers down your spine. Throughout his entire career and with each and every role, Brando proved himself to be one of the best actors to ever have graced the screen. Some even think he is the best to have ever graced the screen, and that just showcases the impact he has had on cinema. Brando has given us so man iconic performances from Colonel Kurtz (Apocalypse Now) to Don Vito Corleone (Godfather), the man has had a jaw-dropping legacy. Marlon Brando Birth Anniversary Special: 10 Movie Quotes of The Godfather Actor That Are Simply Power-Packed.

Brando passed away back in July 1, 2004, but he has left behind a legacy that will be looked upon with awe. Brando was particularly not easy to work with, and when you hear about some of the stories, you would see why, but the man still was dedicated to his craft the most, and it showed in his work. So to celebrate Marlon Brando’s birth anniversary, we are taking a look at five of the actor’s best roles ranked. Marlon Brando Was a Sex Addict and Bisexual Who Faced an Abusive Childhood, Reveals New Book About The Godfather Star.

Mark Antony (Julius Caesar)

Marlon Brando in Julius Caesar (Photo Credit: YouTube)

One of Brando’s earliest roles, he starred as Mark Antony in this adaptation of Shakespeare’s classic. Brando played this role with such vigor and intensity that he would constantly being chew up the scenery. Not only that, but his monologues were quite amazing to watch as you could believe that this man could command a room.

Rio (One Eyed Jack)

Marlon Brando in One Eyed Jack (Photo Credit: YouTube)

Brando not only stars in this Western, but he also directs it. Playing the role of Rio, Brandon plays this gruff, anti-hero of a cowboy quite well. So much so, that this role of his would go on to inspire the Western genre itself. Legends like Clint Eastwood have cited Brando as their inspiration while filming Westerns.

Colonel Kurtz (Apocalypse Now)

Marlon Brando in Apocalypse Now (Photo Credit: YouTube)

Apocalypse Now featured a great villainous performance from Brando as Colonel Kurtz. Kurtz has this internal conflict within him which is the central aspect of the character, and Brando sells that quite well. He is one of the most iconic parts about the film.

Paul (Last Tango in Paris)

Marlon Brando in Last Tango in Paris (Photo Credit: YouTube)

Brando plays a grieving husband here as his wife passed away by committing suicide. Brando amazingly shifts from being extremely sad to having outbursts in seconds, and that’s one of his best qualities here. It’s one of Brando’s rawest and most powerful performances you will come across.

Don Vito Corleone (The Godfather)

Marlon Brando in The Godfather (Photo Credit: YouTube)

Coming to Brando’s Magnum Opus, Vito Corleone is one of those once in a lifetime performances. Playing the role of a man who builds up an entire Mafia empire, Brando embraces this role and makes it his own in so many ways. I can’t imagine anyone else play this role other than him. The internal struggle, the feeling one’s own existence creeping up on them, Brando is majestic.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 03, 2022 10:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).