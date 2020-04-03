Marlon Brando Birth Anniversary Special: 10 Movie Quotes of the Godfather Actor That Are Simply Power-Packed

Actor Extraordinaire.... Cinema Legend.... Human Definition of Acting Quirk... Someone who should have been called out on #MeToo. Let's talk about the last bit a little later, but the adjectives mentioned in the previous sentence perfectly sum up one of the greatest actors in the history of cinema, the late Marlon Brando. A performer so naturally talented, that even his laziness in mugging up his lines (Brando had a history of doing so) has not come in the way of a great performance. And films like On The Waterfront, A Streetcar Named Desire, Apocalypse Now and of course, The Godfather, are excellent proof of that. Rajkummar Rao Mimicking Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Even Marlon Brando in This Video is Beyond Amazing!

Born on April 3, 1924, Marlon Brando's ascension to superstardom began with playing Stanley Kowalski in A Streetcar Named Desire. Even then, his erratic behaviour had been bothersome for directors. From thereon, Brando's movie career is marked by two things - great performances and unforgettable controversies. But despite his alleged uncooperative attitude towards directors, Brando is known for being one of the first actors to practise Stanislavski system of acting and method acting.

With 40 films in his kitty, Brando had won two Oscars and six nominations at the Academy Awards. He had also directed the 1961 film One-Eyed Jacks, the only time he did so. Brando passed away on July 1, 2004. His last film was the 2001 film The Score.

On the occasion of his birth anniversary, let's look at 10 of the coolest lines Brando has delivered in his illustrious career.

A Streetcar Named Desire

The movie that put Brando on the map to the stars!

On The Waterfront

Little trivia: This movie was remade twice in Bollywood - Sanjay Dutt's Kabzaa and Aamir Khan's Ghulam. Marlon Brando also won his first Oscar for this film.

Sayonara

Brando plays a WWII Air Force pilot who falls for a Japanese dancer in this romantic drama.

Mutiny on the Bounty

This film is based on the 1789 real-life mutiny led by Fletcher Christian against William Bligh, captain of the HMAV Bounty, with Brando playing Fletcher.

Reflections in a Golden Eye

Reflections in a Golden Eye starred two greats in one movie - Marlon Brando and Elizabeth Taylor.

The Godfather

Francis Ford Coppola's The Godfather is the greatest gangster film of all time and Brando's Don Corleone's one of the greatest characters of all time.

The Godfather

How can we be satisfied with just one quote of Don Corleone? So here's another great one...

Last Tango in Paris

This erotic drama has turned out to be hugely controversial one, as actress Maria Schneider, alleged that Brando and director Bernardo Bertolucci forcibly coaxed her to do the infamous 'butter' scene and she felt violated at the end of it.

Apocalypse Now

This Francis Ford Coppola film is known for its anti-war themes, with Ford playing Kurtz, a crazy ramification of the war.

The Island of Dr Moreau

One of the worst films that Brando has been a part of, the behind-the-scenes stories in the film are far more interesting than the actual movie.