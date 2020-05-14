Matrix 4: Keanu Reeves and Other Cast Members Sign an Eight-Week Extention With a Hope to Resume the Shooting in July

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss in Matrix (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Keanu Reeves returning to his Matrix franchise was a meaty and frankly, quite delicious piece of news to digest. And just while the makers were looking forward to wrapping its shooting on time and start with its post-production process, the world went into a lockdown mode, courtesy COVID-19 pandemic. With shootings being halted and theatres shut, production houses all around the globe started hustling to lock in the new release dates of all their upcoming releases. Matrix 4, however, retained its original slot. But for how long? Keanu Reeves' John Wick: Chapter 4 Director Drops a Hint About How His Sequel May Not Clash with Matrix 4 after Coronavirus Pandemic.

As per new reports in Variety, the producers have asked Matrix 4 star cast to sign an eight-week extension which will enable them to reserve their actors for a longer period of time. With this new extension, they will now keep the actors on hold until July 6. Warner Bros who's bankrolling the project is hopeful that the shooting will resume by July this year. Matrix 4: Gone Girl Actor Neil Patrick Harris on Board for the Keanu Reeves Film.

Keanu Reeves will reunite with Carrie-Anne Moss for this fourth instalment along with some new additions in actors like Priyanka Chopra, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Brian J. Smith, Toby Onwumere and Jonathan Groff. The film will be directed by Lana Wachowski and Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell were asked to pen the script. The film is still expected to hit the screens in 2021.