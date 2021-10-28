Watching Matt Smith on screen is like watching a chameleon morph into a different colour. Being such a gifted and an exceptional actor, Matt Smith completely loses himself in the roles. Either it be playing a time traveling doctor or a young Prince Philip, Smith gives it his all. He is a really versatile actor that distinguishes his roles very well. Smith has a certain charm to him as well that makes him so compelling to watch on screen. House of the Dragon: Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke Cast in Game of Thrones Prequel.

I can’t exactly put my finger on what it is, but whenever he is there in the frame it’s just some damn good entertainment. So to celebrate Matt Smith’s 39th birthday, we are taking a look at five of his best roles of his career.

Jim Taylor (The Ruby in the Smoke)

Jim Taylor (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Smith’s debut with acting was in a BBC television film, and oh was it great. The Ruby in the Smoke is based on a novel of the same name. It follows Sally Lockhart after her father passes mysteriously and is quite the exciting watch. Smith plays the role of Jim Taylor who is a lovable office boy and is just a joy in the role.

Martin Bright (Official Secrets)

Martin Bright (Photo Credit: twitter)

Matt Smith again greatly showed his acting chops as Martin Bright in Official Secrets. He plays the role of a journalist who is investigating a leaked memo that has heavy implications to it. Smith’s acting here received acclaim as it was described as “quite tense” by many.

Danny Foster (Party Animals)

Danny Foster (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Party Animals was a BBC show that focused on people involved in the parliament of the UK. Matt Smith played the role of Danny Foster who was a member involved. This was his first major role and gained recognition for his performance.

Prince Philip (The Crown)

Prince Philip (Photo Credit: Twitter)

All the seasons of The Crown till now have had a great set of actors, and Matt Smith was another great addition to the cast. He portrayed the role of a young Prince Philip and showcased him as quite bitter with a vulnerable side. The role even helped earn him a nomination at Emmy’s. Game Of Thrones' Prequel House Of The Dragon Begins Production, Matt Smith Spotted At The Table Read (View Pic).

Doctor Who (Doctor Who)

Doctor Who (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Matt Smith played the eleventh Doctor in the acclaimed British Sci-Fi show, Doctor Who. By many fans he is regarded as one of the best actors to take up the role, only rivaled by David Tenant. He was a perfect fit as he greatly encapsulated the grandiose of this iconic character.

We can’t wait to see what Matt Smith brings us further ahead in his career as he is just gearing up to get into his prime. With this we finish off the list and wish Matt Smith a very happy birthday.

