Game Of Throne's prequel House Of The Dragon goes into production. Ever since the anti-climatic last season of the most popular period drama ever, fans have been waiting for more and this comes as good news. The Crown actor Matt Smith was spotted at the table read.

Check out Matt Smith's table read photo here...

Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen. The @HBO original series #HouseoftheDragon is officially in production and coming to @HBOMax in 2022. pic.twitter.com/7TLn4cSru5 — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) April 26, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)