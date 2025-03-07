At the time of writing this article, Crazxy has completed a week in theatres, and what’s more, it has even managed to change its climax in the interim. Directed by Girish Kohli, the thriller stars Sohum Shah - who also serves as one of the film’s producers - in the lead. He is the only notable actor to appear on screen, while other prominent cast members, such as Tinnu Anand, Nimisha Sajayan, and Shilpa Shukla, are only heard through their voices. ‘Crazxy’ Movie Review: Sohum Shah’s Ace Performance Steers This Thrilling Ride That Skids in the Final Stretch.

Crazxy was released in theatres on February 28, 2025. The movie received mostly positive reviews and good audience feedback; however, the footfalls in theatres haven’t been encouraging enough. In fact, since much of the criticism was directed at the climax, the makers of Crazxy decided to re-release the film with a ‘tweaked’ ending within a week, hoping to boost attendance.

'Crazxy' Box Office Performance After One Week

As per Bollywood Hungama, Crazxy has netted INR 7.18 crore in India after one week in theatres. This is certainly underwhelming for a film that tries to do something different from the usual fare and even earned praise for its efforts.

The Budget of 'Crazxy'

While it is not officially confirmed, some reports suggest Crazxy was made on a budget of INR 20 crore. This apparently doesn't include the marketing and distribution costs. ‘Crazxy’: Shah Rukh Khan’s Old Prediction on Alternative Endings Goes Viral As Sohum Shah’s Film Set To Re-Release With ‘Tweaked’ Climax.

Is 'Crazxy' a Hit or a Flop?

To be deemed a theatrical hit, following the 2.5x rule (where global earnings should be 2.5 times the production costs), the film needs to gross INR 50 crore worldwide. As of now, that feels like a distant dream. However, with no major Hindi releases this week, Crazxy’s only hope is to take the slow-and-steady route, relying on its revised climax to attract more audience attention.

