Popular American Singer-Songwriter Miley Ray Cyrus, originally named as Destiny Hope Cyrus turns 28 today and on her birthday we bring you some inspiring quotes by the Wrecking Ball singer that will lift your spirit. Speaking of Miley's impressive career, the Midnight Sky hitmaker got fame after Disney's famous television show Hannah Montana (2006–11), thanks to its music album that introduced Miley Cyrus to the whole world. Miley Cyrus was raised by country singer and actor Billy Ray Cyrus and his wife, Tish, as her childhood was spent in Nashville. She officially changed her name to Miley Ray Cyrus in 2008. Miley Cyrus Opens Up About Coping Up With Her Divorce From Liam Hemsworth

Cyrus was also a part of judge panel of the television singing reality show The Voice in 2016–17, and she even featured with Woody Allen and Elaine May in Allen’s six-episode TV series Crisis in Six Scenes(2016). Back in December 2018, Cyrus and Hemsworth got married in a low key wedding ceremony in their home at Nashville, Tennessee. However, back in August 2019 the singer officially announced her divorce which came to her fans as a shock. Despite all the ups and downs, the singer kept entertaining fans with her hit songs and on her birthday, lets quickly take a look at Miley Cyrus' 5 most Inspirational quotes that will surely impress you. Miley Cyrus, Foo Fighters, Demi Lovato, The Lumineers, Marshmello and More Perform Live at the Virtual ‘Save Our Stages Fest’

Miley Cyrus was nominated for 2008 Golden Globe in Best Original Song category and even won the MTV Movie Award for Best Song From A Movie with her song The Climb in 2009. She got 16 nominations at the World Music Awards in 2014 and 43 Teen Choice Award nominations from 2006 to 2014, making her the most nominated person in the history of the Teen Choice LatestLY and team wishes the successful singer a happy birthday.

