Washington [US], March 25 (ANI): As one of the most loved Disney shows 'Hannah Montana' completed 16 years of its release, singer-actor Miley Cyrus penned a heartfelt note for the show which changed her life forever.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Miley shared pictures from the show and wrote, "Happy 16th Hannah-versary! 16 years ago my life changed forever when HM premiered. Because of your loyalty and support I've had the honor to travel the world for over a decade and perform for fans that bring so much greatness into my life. Grateful to each of you for all of your love & ATTENTION! You personally paved my path! Eternally thankful!"

Cyrus became a household name when the show made its debut on the Disney Channel in 2006.

The show revolved around the life of Miley Stewart, an average teenage girl who lives a double life as a famous pop singer named Hannah Montana while trying to conceal her true identity from the public.

'Hannah Montana' ran on the Disney Channel from 2006 to 2011, and a star-studded film 'Hannah Montana: The Movie' was released in theatres in 2009. (ANI)

