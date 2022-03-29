After multiple delays, Morbius is finally set to release this Friday on April 1, 2022. The film which is a part of Sony's Spider-Man film universe, will be set in the same world as Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage. This is the third film set in that specific universe and is set to be the live-action debut of the character of Morbius. Morbius Review: Fans Are Concerned About the Negative Reviews of Jared Leto’s Marvel Movie.

The Jared Leto starrer will follow the character of Michael Morbius, who is a sick man, and as a result of a medical procedure turns into a vampire. So far the teasers for the movie have been intriguing to say the least, but where it exactly fits in the Marvel universe remains to be seen. So if you don't much about Morbius, this guide will help you. Here's all you need to know about Jared Leto's upcoming Morbius.

Cast

Morbius stars Jared Leto as the anti-hero and will see him Matt Smith star alongside him. They will be joined by Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal and Tyrese Gibson. Michael Keaton also reprises his role as Vulture/Adrian Toomes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Plot

Morbius follows Dr Michael Morbius, a brilliant scientist who is suffering from a rare blood disease. After trying to cure himself with an experimental procedure, he slowly starts turning into a vampire.

Watch The Trailer for Morbius

Release Date

Morbius releases exclusively in theatres on April 1, 2022.

Review

Reviews for Morbius aren't out yet. As soon as they come out, we will update the article.

