Early reviews of Jared Leto's Marvel movie Morbius is finally out and its all negative to say the least. Many are calling it the worst Marvel movie ever made and some are also mentioningthe film's bad CGI as its reason. Well, check out fans reaction on the upcoming film about Spider-Man comic book villain Morbius. 

Check Out the Reactions Below:

Is It That Bad?

Bad Reviews All Over

Morbius Early Reaction!

Let's Not Judge too Soon?

Finally a Positive Reaction!

Bad Reviews Everywhere

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)