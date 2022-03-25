Early reviews of Jared Leto's Marvel movie Morbius is finally out and its all negative to say the least. Many are calling it the worst Marvel movie ever made and some are also mentioningthe film's bad CGI as its reason. Well, check out fans reaction on the upcoming film about Spider-Man comic book villain Morbius.

Check Out the Reactions Below:

Is It That Bad?

Well, #Morbius is about as bad as you were expecting. A 2005 plot collides with visually confusing CGI to create a bit of a snooze fest. But don't worry, they've saved the worst for last. Featuring some of the worst post credits scenes you've EVER seen, Sony are off their rocker. pic.twitter.com/TMfVpq95Tn — Sab Astley (@sab_astley) March 24, 2022

Bad Reviews All Over

These Morbius reviews. Been a while since seeing a movie get smoked this bad by fans and critics lol — The Man From Nowhere (@TheMSeries1) March 25, 2022

Morbius Early Reaction!

#Morbius first reactions are out and it doesn’t look good 😬 pic.twitter.com/oi3hbbAeZL — MCU Report (@MCUReport) March 24, 2022

Let's Not Judge too Soon?

Even after the #Morbius reviews, I'm standing by it. A lot are praising the one thing I'm excited about in this movie which is Jared Leto's performance. Not long to go now, just got to hold the line 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jU0j64qlUQ — Tom ⚒️ (@TomMCJL) March 24, 2022

Finally a Positive Reaction!

Just came from the #Morbius screening… good movie but would have loved for that movie to be a bit longer. Anyways let’s discuss when the review embargo is lifted next week. — Yours Truly (@MayimonaG) March 24, 2022

Bad Reviews Everywhere

So far I haven't read a professional review of Morbius, so I can't say anything about it, but many of the reactions I've read until now have been positive. But those are just reaction. Although the general consensus seems to be that it will be pretty bad. — Siul Oczoro 🎟🎧🎬💿📘 (@SiulOczoro989) March 24, 2022

