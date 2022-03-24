Certain rumours about Sony's upcoming Marvel film Morbius has many fans furious. Apparently many were excited to see Michael Keaton's Vulture in the upcoming Jared Leto film, but it looks like fans who expected him to show up in a larger capacity will be disappointed. Reportedly many of Keaton's scenes that you see in the trailer have been cut from the film, and now he only shows up in the post-credits scene of Morbius. Certainly we should take this rumour with a grain of salt because nothing has been confirmed yet. Morbius releases in theatres on April 1, 2022.

-Micheal keaton is only in the post credit scene for morbius -He did have more scenes but it seems they got cut -there are 2 post credit scenes and your gonna want to stay for them — Spider-Man News and countdown (@SpiderMan3news) March 21, 2022

This news of course has sent the fans into a bit of frenzy. Many expected to see Keaton in a larger role, and not getting to see that has them only more confused now about Morbius. Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Reports are that the Morbius movie took out all Michael Keaton scenes and only has him in the post credit scene. If so, that makes no sense. — AVON (@MagicHandz) March 23, 2022

Apparently all the Spider-Man references in Morbius were cut and Vulture is only in the post credit scenes. Congrats Sony you cut the only parts of that film that anyone cared about — Soup (@soupbutreal) March 24, 2022

If that Morbius post credit scene is real 💀💀💀 — Twink David Harbour (PeterMJ Supremacy Era) (@brandonjc_art) March 24, 2022

