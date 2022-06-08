Pakistani-Canadian actress Iman Vellani, who is playing the lead role in Ms Marvel revealed that she would love to work with Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and that her favourite Hindi movies are 3 Idiots and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Ms Marvel: Iman Vellani Reveals Tom Holland Spoiled Spider-Man No Way Home For Her, Says She Was Shown Photo of Tobey Maguire.

Tagging 3 Idiots and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara her favourite Bollywood movies, Vellani said Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar is one of the most fascinating people she has worked with.

"My experience working with Farhan was amazing, he has so many stories to share. On set, we'd have quiet moments, and he would just be telling me stories about going sky-diving, what it's like filming other movies and his career in general.

"I find him such a fascinating person to listen to and he looks so cool in our show. It's crazy that I grew up watching him, and now I am working with him."

Not just this, while her Ms Marvel character Kamala Khan shares her love for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's iconic films in the series, Vellani shared that she is an ardent fan of Aamir Khan.

When asked about a Bollywood actor she would like to team up with, she again answered Aamir Khan and said he is a phenomenal actor and that she has watched all his movies. Vellani made her acting debut as Ms Marvel, the first-ever South-Asian superhero in Marvel Cinematic Universe. Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots Gets More Asian Love; Poster of Rajkumar Hirani's Film Appears in Thai Show Something In My Room.

The show also stars Farhan Akhtar, Mohan Kapur, Fawad Khan, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Zenobia Shroff, Saagar Shaikh and Rish Shah, Mehwish Hayat, Samina Ahmed, Laurel Marsden, Arian Moayed, Adaku Ononogbo, Alysia Reiner, Azhar Usman, Laith Nakli, Nimra Bucha and Travina Springer, with Aramis Knight.

The Disney+ Hotstar series has been directed by Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah, Meera Mohan and two-time Academy Award winner Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy with Bisha K Ali as the head writer. Meanwhile, the series has been executive produced by Kevin Feige Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Adil & Bilall, Bisha K. Ali and Sana Amanat.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2022 01:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).