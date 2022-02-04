We have mentioned this before and doing it again today, 3 idiots is no longer an Indian movie. It's a global movie as it still gets love and representation everywhere. After Korean dramas, now we have spotted the poster of the Aamir Khan, Sharma Joshi and R Madhavan movie in a Thai show as well. It's an ongoing series named Something In My Room. It's a BL love Story!

Check out the scene here...

View this post on Instagram A post shared by hi! (@wh4tever_it_is)

