Tom Holland's spoiler tendencies strike again as he spoiled Spider-Man: No Way Home for Ms Marvel herself, Iman Vellani. As both the projects were shooting side-by-side with each other, Holland visited the set and asked Vellani what Ms Marvel is about, to which she replied asking what Spider-Man is about. This would prompt Tom Holland to show a photo of him with Tobey Maguire and effectively spoiling the film for her. Ms Marvel Series Review: Iman Vellani’s Disney+ Show is a Sweet, Rebellious Coming-of-Age Drama Wrapped Up in Superheroics! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check Out The Source Below:

Iman Vellani reveals that Tom Holland spoiled ‘SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME’ to her. “I was like, ‘What's Spider-Man about?’ He fully shows me a photo of him with Tobey Maguire!” (Source: https://t.co/gTMrYcXwY7) pic.twitter.com/5Vtc4UX7Xn — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 7, 2022

