A new trailer for the upcoming superhero movie Wonder Woman 1984 has dropped online. The new footage was launched at the DC FanDome event online. Gal Gadot returns as the titular superheroine. And if you though the first trailer of the film was phenomenal, the new one will blow your mind away. The movie had many tricks up its sleeves. Most importantly, we finally get to see Kristen Wiig's villainous avatar of Cheetah. The CGI is a little off at the moment, but maybe the makers are still working on Cheetah. But fans are absolutely stoked at seeing the evil avatar. Wonder Woman 1984 Trailer: Gal Gadot’s Superhero Battles Kristen Wiig’s Cheetah in This Action-Packed Promo (Watch Video).

The new trailer also is not all serious. Steve (returning Chris Pine) and Diana aka Wonder Woman continue to engage in jokes born out of being stuck in the wrong time. The trailer is amazing. It has generated a rave response online. Check out our favourite tweets about Wonder Woman 1984. Wonder Woman 1984 Kids' Comics Spoil Mystery of Steve Trevor's Return in Gal Gadot's New Film.

Swing To Glory

Same

Me watching that Wonder Woman 1984 second trailer like: pic.twitter.com/MwLECJuuNf — jonny tran 👑 (@JonnyLeTran6) August 22, 2020

Freaking Good

#DCFanDome Wonder Woman 1984 Looks so freaking good can't wait to watch. — Benjamin Hardie (@BenjmainHardie9) August 22, 2020

Precious Gal

Wonder Woman 1984's 2nd trailer on #DCFanDome: SO PROMISING. Gal you are too precious for this world, and I hope Kristen's wiig (geddit?) is fine after the scuffle! X"D — nico tiko (@nictophile) August 22, 2020

This Shot Will Give You Goosebumps

Cheetah Reveal Snapped

Phenomenal

Patty Jenkins, thank you for blessing us once again. Kristen Wiig looks phenomenal as Barbara/Cheetah and I know more work will be done but so far the graphics and her overall look is amazing! Gal Gadot is the perfect Wonder Woman too.#DCFanDome #WW84 pic.twitter.com/N7ODf2MCdO — Nat // Naya ミ☆ (@brie_sparkles) August 22, 2020

Incredible

So stoked for #WW84. The movie looks incredible! Finally got to see Cheetah in action. 👀 — Khang Thai 😷 (@khangtthai) August 22, 2020

Wonder Woman 1984 missed its initial release date due to the pandemic. The new trailer doesn't display the new release date but promises that the movie will release in theatres only. Patty Jenkins has directed the film, and with that, she became the highest-paid female director in the world.

