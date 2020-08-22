A new trailer for the upcoming superhero movie Wonder Woman 1984 has dropped online. The new footage was launched at the DC FanDome event online. Gal Gadot returns as the titular superheroine. And if you though the first trailer of the film was phenomenal, the new one will blow your mind away. The movie had many tricks up its sleeves. Most importantly, we finally get to see Kristen Wiig's villainous avatar of Cheetah. The CGI is a little off at the moment, but maybe the makers are still working on Cheetah. But fans are absolutely stoked at seeing the evil avatar. Wonder Woman 1984 Trailer: Gal Gadot’s Superhero Battles Kristen Wiig’s Cheetah in This Action-Packed Promo (Watch Video).

The new trailer also is not all serious. Steve (returning Chris Pine) and Diana aka Wonder Woman continue to engage in jokes born out of being stuck in the wrong time. The trailer is amazing. It has generated a rave response online.  Check out our favourite tweets about Wonder Woman 1984Wonder Woman 1984 Kids' Comics Spoil Mystery of Steve Trevor's Return in Gal Gadot's New Film.

 

Swing To Glory

Same

Freaking Good

Precious Gal

This Shot Will Give You Goosebumps

Cheetah Reveal Snapped

Phenomenal

Incredible

Wonder Woman 1984 missed its initial release date due to the pandemic. The new trailer doesn't display the new release date but promises that the movie will release in theatres only. Patty Jenkins has directed the film, and with that, she became the highest-paid female director in the world.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 22, 2020 11:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).