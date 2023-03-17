Four years after the release of the first film, Shazam! Fury of the Gods is finally out. Once again directed by David F Sandberg with Zachary Levi in the role of the titular hero, the sequel sees the Shazam Family take on the Daughters of Atlas as they try stopping them from destroying the world while also trying to prove that they are worthy of their powers. Shazam! Fury of the Gods Movie Review: Zachary Levi’s DC Film Is a Delightful Time That Packs in a Lot of Heart! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is a very straight-forward film that actually pretty much just focused on telling its own story that’s not concerned with a larger universe. Of course, there are cameos from the larger DC characters, and a sequel is set up at the end, but overall it pretty much remains self-contained, which was actually pretty refreshing. So, with that being said, lets dive deep into the ending of Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Watch the Trailer:

The Ending and Cameo

At the end of Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Billy is able to defeat Kalypso who at the point had killed Hespera and betrayed her sister Anthea, but in doing so, he lost his life. With the staff of the Wizard broken, there was no way of bringing him back to life as it was drained of power, and Billy’s family decided to give him a proper burial and they take him to Anthea’s kingdom.

During Billy’s funeral, Wonder Woman appears and fuels back power into the staff since she is a god herself, and this brings back Billy to life. In a funny scene where he gets to meet his crush, he has a nice banter with Diana before she leaves from there. We the see the family back at their house with the Wizard knocking on their door saying that he is setting leave, but he wanted to see his champions one last time before exploring Earth. And that’s how the movie basically ends.

It’s a pretty sweet film that’s all about accepting love and proving yourself, and I think Shazam! Fury of the Gods does a pretty good job at that. However, it does have a mid and post-credits scene which does set up a sequel, with the former also tying into Black Adam

How does the Mid-Credits Tie into Black Adam

While Dwayne Johnson himself doesn’t show up, Emilia Harcourt and Economos from The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker appear at the end of Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Here they basically come to recruit Billy into the Justice Society of America on behalf of Amanda Waller, with him also agreeing to it because he thinks its about to be the Justice League.

If you don’t know, then the Justice Society appeared in Black Adam in a pretty huge capacity. In the comics Shazam and Black Adam are basically each other’s arch-nemesis, so its great to see that being referenced here at least in some capacity, even if Dwayne Johnson was hell-bent on making sure these characters wouldn’t meet just so that a fight with Superman could be set up.

The Post-Credits

The post-credits here is practically the same as the first film. Mr Mind visits Dr Sivana in the prison once more and teases his master plan. So if we ever get a Shazam 3 (which I really hope we do), then this is something we can expect from it. Shazam Fury of the Gods: Warner Bros Leaks Major Superhero Cameo in Zachary Levi's Film in the New TV Promo (SPOILER ALERT).

Shazam! Fury of the Gods was a really refreshing film and given the recent formulaic superhero films we have been getting, the heartfelt nature of this did actually make for a good viewing. The film is currently playing in theatres right now.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 17, 2023 07:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).