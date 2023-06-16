After years of back-and-forth, controversies and delays, The Flash is finally out in the cinemas. Following Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) as he travels back in time to save his mom, the film sees him break the multiverse and have Zod threaten Earth once more. Enlisting the help of Michael Keaton’s Batman, Sasha Calle’s Supergirl and an alternate Barry Allen, he must make his own Justice League to combat this threat. The Flash Movie Review: Ezra Miller’s DC Film is a Wild, Crowd-Pleasing Concoction of Fun, Chaos and Messy CGI (LatestLY Exclusive).

The Flash not only packs in a Barry Allen tale, but it also has some of the biggest cameos you’ll probably ever see in any superhero film. Some are a bit distasteful while some will invoke the inner DC nerd out of you, and The Flash definitely goes all out. So, with the release of the film, lets take a look at all 12 of the surprise cameos from the Ezra Miller-starrer.

George Reeves as Superman

George Reeves as Superman (Photo Credits: Warner Bros Pictures)

George Reeves was the original template for what Superman as a character could be. Portraying the character in Adventures of Superman, he had an amazing screen presence that spoke to the character’s penchant for being the ideal of hope. So, it was weird to see him be recreated through CGI during The Flash’s third act. The actor appears briefly when the multiverse sequence of the film takes place.

Christopher Reeve as Superman

Christopher Reeve as Superman (Photo Credits: Warner Bros Pictures)

In the same way Geroge Reeves was an amazing Superman, Christopher Reeve too has just contributed to the character as much as him, even more some could say. Reeve is by far one of the most important parts of Superman’s legacy, and you just can’t help but still feel a bit of disrespect when the actor was also re-created using CGI for the final act of the film. Appearing in the third act, he also has another character appear next to him.

Helen Slater as Supergirl

Helen Slater as Supergirl (Photo Credits: Warner Bros Pictures)

Just like Reeve, Slater too is recreated using CGI, which is weird considering she is still alive. While there is a reasoning for everyone looking the way they do in the film, the work still didn’t look up to the mark. She appears next to Christopher Reeve’s Superman, and for those who don’t know, Slater actually originally starred in a Supergirl film of her own that was connected to Reeve’s Superman movies.

Adam West as Batman

Adam West as Batman (Photo Credits: Warner Bros Pictures)

The iconic and late actor also makes an appearance during the multiverse portion of the film, however, the camera doesn’t linger too long on him. Rather its just a CGI model of him running in the classic show’s style while a brief theme from the series played over it.

Teddy Sears as Jay Garrick

Teddy Sears as Jay Garrick (Photo Credits: Warner Bros Pictures)

Best known for playing Zoom in Grant Gustin’s The Flash series, Teddy Sears too makes an appearance playing Jay Garrick’s version of the Flash in the movie. He appears in George Reeves’ universe where the actor can be seen manipulating the speed force as well.

Andy Mushcietti

Director Andy Muschietti (Photo Credits: Twitter/@StreamrEnt)

Director Andy Muschietti appears in the film too. Playing the role of someone on their way to the court, he appears at the end of the film. Walking on the road as he is about to chomp down on his hotdog, Barry runs right past him and takes his meal away leaving Muschietti in surprise as to where it went.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Photo Credits: Twitter/@silvianap_cw)

One of the most bizarre and out-of-nowhere cameos in The Flash has nothing to do with a superhero, as a matter of fact it’s got to do with one of the best swordsmen in Westeros, Jaimie Lannister… no wait, I mean Nikolaj Coster-Waldau appearing in the movie! The star makes a blink and you will miss it appearance in the second half of the film when the younger Barry experiments with his powers. Dressed up as a scruff looking man, he is not that hard to miss.

Temuera Morrison as Thomas Curry

Temuera Morrison as Thomas Curry (Photo Credits: Warner Bros Pictures)

Temuera Morrison returns as Thomas Curry in The Flash. When Barry is trying to recruit the Justice League once more and realises that he can call upon Arthur Curry for help, he calls up his father Thomas. Picking up the call, Thomas lets him known that Arthur is actually is dog and he never had a son, and instead of marrying a queen of the sea, he was just married to a regular human.

Nicolas Cage as Superman

Nicolas Cage as Superman (Photo Credits: Warner Bros Pictures)

During the multiverse montage of the film, Nicolas Cage finally gets to don the Superman suit. Seen fighting a giant spider, Cage spots the same suit that he tested in for his cancelled Superman: Lives film which was going to be directed by Tim Burton. For those who have followed the development of the movie, this surely is a neat Easter Egg.

Jason Momoa as Aquaman

Jason Momoa as Aquaman (Photo Credits: Warner Bros Pictures)

A drunken Aquaman appears during the end-credits of the film where Barry handles him all the while explaining how the multiverse works. Arthur then falls face-first into a puddle and asks Barry to bring him another beer. It’s a hilarious scene that plays into Momoa’s great comedic timing.

Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman

Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman (Photo Credits: Warner Bros Pictures)

Looks like Shazam! Fury of the Gods wasn’t the only film Gadot would make an appearance in. Wonder Woman appears at the beginning of The Flash as well where she saves Batman and a criminal from falling off a bridge. It then leads into a hilarious scene where her Lasso of Truth latches on to Batman and he confesses some... pretty deep feelings.

George Clooney as Bruce Wayne

George Clooney as Bruce Wayne (Photo Credits: Warner Bros Pictures)

After publicly apologising for starring as Batman in the critically panned Batman and Robin, one would think Clooney would love to distance himself from the role that almost tanked his career. However, Muschietti and the team pulled off the impossible here and got Clooney to cameo as Bruce Wayne once more at the end of the film. Getting out of a car to surprise Barry and congratulate on his dad being free, it still looks like all is not well in the universe as Affleck’s Batman is once more replaced with a blast from the past. The Flash Ending Explained: Here's How the Climax and Post-Credits Scene of Ezra Miller's Film Transform the DC Multiverse (SPOILER ALERT).

The Flash directed by Andy Muschietti starring Ezra Miller, Michael Keaton, Sasha Calle, Ben Affleck and more is playing in theatres right now.

