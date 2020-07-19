If it was not for the global COVID-19 Pandemic, we'd be neck-deep in theories and easter-eggs about Wonder Woman 1984. The DCEU movie's release date was changed to October from June due to the coronavirus outbreak. The movie has a good buzz going on. Patty Jenkins has returned as the director and Gal Gadot has returned as the heroine. What surprised everyone is that Chris Pine also returns to play his character despite the fact that Steve Trevor died at the end of the first movie. The mystery around his returns seems to have been solver with the Wonder Woman 1984 tie-in comics. Of course, if the novels are in canon, then this information is a spoiler, so continue reading at your own risk. Wonder Woman 1984 To Feature Queer Romance? Gal Gadot Drops A Hint.

The two comic books, for kids, have hit the market. According to the book, Wonder Woman 1984: The Junior Novel, Steve Trevor will come to life with the use of a powerful wish-granting artefact called Dreamstone.

The artefact is a citrine ring that is seized and brought to the Smithsonian museum, and Diana and Barbara/Cheetah (Kristen Wiig) come into its contact. Diana obviously wishes for Steve to be alive. But, as we all know, playing with the rules of nature has consequences. Wonder Woman 1984: Gal Gadot Strikes a Stunning Power Pose in Her Superhero Avatar on New Magazine Cover (View Pic).

On further exploration, Diana figures that the stone is imbued with the power of Gods, just like Lasso of Truth. It is revealed that the Dreamstone is created by God of Lies. If Wonder Woman destroys the stone, Steve will die again. Ouch.

