American actor Nicolas Cage has tied the knot for the fifth time. The Ghost Rider actor married his girlfriend Riko Shibata in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas. As per People magazine, the much-in-couple got hitched on February 16 this year in Sin City's Wynn hotel on a date chosen to honour his late father's birthday. While the groom wore a Tom Ford tux, his bride wore a handmade Japanese bridal kimono from Kyoto. Cage speaking about the marriage, told the outlet, "It's true, and we are very happy." Face/Off: Remake of John Travolta, Nicolas Cage Film in Works at Paramount; Godzilla vs Kong Director Adam Wingard to Helm the Project.

The wedding was a "very small and intimate wedding at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas," according to a rep for Cage. Shibata walked down the aisle to 'Winter Song' by Kiroro, her favourite track. Cage and Shibata exchanged traditional Catholic and Shinto vows with poetry from Walt Whitman and Haiku also included in the ceremony. After the wedding, the happy couple attended a small celebration with Cage's ex-wife, Alice Kim, with whom he remains very good friends, and their 15-year-old son Kal-El. Blake Shelton Reveals He Wants to Lose Weight Before Marrying Gwen Stefani.

The couple met in Shiga, Japan, more than a year ago. Shibata's name on the marriage certificate posted on the Clark County Clerk's Office was listed as Riko Cage. Prior to their wedding, the newlyweds were photographed for the first time together in February 2020 while making a visit to Cage's nine-foot pyramid-shaped tomb at a New Orleans cemetery. Cage bought back his tomb in 2010 for his future burial.

A week after the visit, the couple were photographed holding hands while visiting the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.

Cage and Riko also enjoyed dinner and a movie while in the city, visiting the legendary hangout spot the Rainbow Room before heading to the Marriott Marquis. This is Cage's fifth marriage following his public split from Erika Kookie after a four-day marriage in March 2019, which took place in Las Vegas. He was granted a divorce two months later.

The actor was previously married to Patricia Arquette from 1995 to 2001, to Lisa Marie Presley from 2002 to 2004, and to Kim from 2004 to 2016. In addition to Kal-El, Cage has a son, Weston from his relationship with actor Christina Fulton. Meanwhile, on the work front, Cage recently appeared in action horror comedy 'Willy's Wonderland', from first-time feature screenwriter G.O. Parsons. In the movie, Cage appears as The Janitor and has no dialogue. He is set to play Tiger King subject Joe Exotic in an eight-episode scripted series from CBS Television Studios and Imagine Television.