Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, often hailed as one of Hollywood’s most admired couples, have reportedly decided to go their separate ways after nearly two decades of marriage. According to a report in TMZ, the Oscar-winning actress and the country music star have been living apart since the beginning of this summer. Nicole Kidman Birthday: She's a Red Carpet Royalty (View Pics)

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are separating, Variety confirms. The couple has been married for 19 years. The duo married in Sydney in June 2006 and share two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, who are now 17 and 14, respectively.https://t.co/ucWDNtCeFb pic.twitter.com/tAwNfnu39d — Variety (@Variety) September 29, 2025

Nicole Kidman Holds Family Together

Sources close to the couple revealed that Keith has moved out of their family home and is now staying in his own residence in Nashville. Meanwhile, Nicole is said to be holding down the fort, taking care of their two daughters Sunday Rose (17) and Faith Margaret (14). “Nicole is staying with her two children and holding the family together through this difficult time since Keith has been gone,” the source said. Reportedly, Nicole has been making efforts to save her marriage and did not want the separation.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s Separation Shocks Fans

Although the couple is living separately, it has not been confirmed whether the split will lead to a divorce. The exact reason behind their separation also remains unclear. Nicole and Keith, who tied the knot on June 25, 2006 have long been regarded as a power couple in the entertainment industry. The news of their reported separation has shocked fans, especially since Nicole had recently shared a heartfelt anniversary post for Keith in June, writing, “Happy Anniversary Baby @KeithUrban.” ‘Queens’ Nicole Kidman and Ariana Grande Win Hearts With Stunning Monochrome Photo From Golden Globes 2025.

Nicole Kidman To Star in ‘Practical Magic 2’

On the work front, Nicole has several exciting projects lined up. She will be returning to the big screen with Practical Magic 2, starring alongside Sandra Bullock, Stockard Channing and Dianne Wiest in the much-anticipated sequel to the 1998 hit. The film is slated for release next year. Additionally, the actress will also be seen in upcoming series Scarpetta and Margo’s Got Money Troubles, though release dates for both shows are yet to be announced. The separation of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban marks the end of an era for fans who admired their long-standing relationship. While the future of their marriage remains uncertain, their personal and professional lives continue to draw public attention.

