Nicole Kidman and Ariana Grande’s latest photo from the Golden Globes 2025 has set the internet ablaze. Fans can’t contain their excitement at seeing the acclaimed actress and the pop icon sharing the same frame. The stunning monochrome picture captures Nicole snuggling up to Ariana, who leans in with a warm embrace, exuding effortless elegance and camaraderie. This iconic moment has left fans swooning, with many flooding the comments section, rightfully dubbing them ‘Queens’. Golden Globes 2025 Winners: ‘Emilia Perez’, ‘The Substance’, ‘Shogun’ and More – Here’s Where You Can Watch Golden-Globe Winning Movies and Shows Online.

Nicole Kidman and Ariana Grande

See What Netizens Have Said:

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@nicolekidman)

