Famous People Born on March 28: March 28 marks the birthdays of several famous personalities from various fields, including entertainment, sports, and politics. Notable figures born on this day include Lady Gaga, the globally renowned pop star and actress known for her powerful vocals and unique style, and Akshaye Khanna, a celebrated Indian actor famous for his versatile performances. In the world of sports, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, the talented Afghan cricketer, and Stan Wawrinka, the Swiss tennis champion, share this birth date. Other well-known names include Hollywood actors Vince Vaughn and Julia Stiles, filmmaker Brett Ratner, and country music legend Reba McEntire. Their contributions to their respective fields have made March 28 a special day in history.

Famous March 28 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Lady Gaga Akshaye Khanna Sandhya Mridul Anu Emmanuel Nafisa Joseph (28 March 1978 - 29 July 2004) Kushal Tandon Moon Moon Sen Nasser Hussain Mujeeb Ur Rahman Polly Umrigar (28 March 1926 - 7 November 2006) Vince Vaughn Julia Stiles Nick Frost Dianne Wiest Brett Ratner Reba McEntire Stan Wawrinka

