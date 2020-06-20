Nicole Kidman is without a doubt one of the greatest Hollywood actresses. After starting her career in Australia with the 1983 films Bush Christmas and BMX Bandits, Kidman made her Hollywood debut in the racing film Days of Thunder, opposite Tom Cruise. Post this, there seemed to be no stopping for her. She soon went on to star in Far and Away (1992), Batman Forever (1995), To Die For (1995) and several other big films. The actress has not only excelled in films but also the digital medium as she gave a stunning performance in Big Little Lies. Kidman is one of those actresses who has always pushed the envelope when it comes to her career. Her recent performance in Bombshell too was praiseworthy. Nicole Kidman Updates Her Fans About Her Ankle Injury, Says ‘I’m Back on the Right Track and Almost on the Right Foot’.

As for accolades, Kidman has bagged several prestigious honours. She won the Academy Award for Best Actress for portraying the writer Virginia Woolf in the drama The Hours. Apart from this she has won two Primetime Emmy Awards and four Golden Globe Awards. As the actress celebrates her birthday on June 20 and turns 52, we look at some of the best films of her career.

1. Dogville

This crime drama has one of Kidman's finest performances. She essays the role of a woman who, in an attempt to hide from mobsters, seeks refuge in a small Colorado mountain town in exchange for her manual labour. One of the critics as well as an audience favourite, if you haven't watched it yet, do catch this one.

2. Moulin Rouge

One of the most loved musical dramas, the film stars Kidman as an enchanting cabaret performer. Starring Ewan McGregor as her male lead, the film revolves around an English writer who falls for the cabaret star of the Moulin Rouge in Paris.

3. The Hours

This film won Nicole Kidman her Academy Award for best actress and rightly so, she certainly deserved it. The film also brought together Meryl Streep, Julianne Moore. Kidman essayed the role of author Virginia Woolf who attempts to overcome depression while writing a book.

4. The Others

This gothic supernatural horror film also consisted of one of Nicole Kidman's best roles. The film particularly won praises for Kidman's performance. The film is quite unconventional and if you are a fan of Nicole, this is certainly a must-watch.

5. Lion

If you haven't watched this emotional drama starring Dev Patel along with a powerful supporting act by Nicole Kidman, you should do it now. Based on a real life story, the film managed to bag a few Oscar nominations too. If you want to indulge in something that'll make you moist-eyed, this should be your pick.

What's a better way to spend your coronavirus quarantine than to watch some amazing films. With Nicole Kidman starring in them, there's no way these films could turn out disappointing. Celebrate this Hollywood diva's birthday with these watches.

