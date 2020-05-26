Nicole Kidman Updates Her Fans About Her Ankle Injury, Says ‘I’m Back on the Right Track and Almost on the Right Foot’

Nicole Kidman (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Actress Nicole Kidman shared an update about recovery from a broken ankle with a joke, saying she is "almost back on the right foot". Kidman broke her ankle while going on a run. The actress took to Instagram to share the update and thank everyone for the well wishes, reports people.com. "Thank you for all the well wishes and love," she wrote alongside a selfie of her and husband Keith Urban. A Good Marriage: Nicole Kidman to Produce Adaptation of Kimberly McCreight’s Acclaimed Novel.

"I'm back on the right track… and almost back on the right foot," she added. The news of Kidman's injury was first made known on Tuesday when Urban appeared on the Australian show "The Project". "She broke her ankle so there's not been a whole lot of dancing in the house," Urban, 52, said. Nicole KIdman Bags The Lead Role in Amazon’s ‘Pretty Things’ Series.

Check Out Nicole Kidman's Instagram Post Below

"About five weeks ago, she was running around the neighbourhood as she does and just didn't see a pothole and rolled her ankle and got a small break in her ankle," he added. Some pictures of Kidman sporting a walking cast at Urban's drive-in-concert emerged on May 15.