Nobody 2 Movie Review: The first Nobody film was a clever by-product of the Taken and John Wick crossover formula - taking an unassuming actor like Bob Odenkirk and turning him into an action hero with tightly edited, bone-crunching fight scenes. The sequel pushes that further, placing him in more 'family man' situations that go horribly wrong - though not for him, but for those foolish enough to pick a fight with him. Just ask the unfortunate goons of Plummerville. ‘Nobody 2’ Review: Bob Odenkirk’s Bloodier, Louder and Familiar Sequel Receives Mixed Response From Critics.

After the chaos of the first film, Hutch (Bob Odenkirk) is now working as a mob enforcer for The Barber (Colin Salmon) to pay off the destruction he left behind. His increasingly erratic workload is straining his domestic life, with his wife Becca (Connie Nielsen) exhausted by his antics.

In an attempt to mend things with his family, Hutch takes them on a vacation to Plummerville - the same spot where his father David (Christopher Lloyd) once took him for his only childhood holiday. But where Hutch goes, trouble follows. A small skirmish at an amusement park spirals out of control, drawing the ire of corrupt sheriff Abel (Colin Hanks), wealthy theme park operator Wyatt (John Ortiz), and the deadliest of the lot — mob boss Lendina (Sharon Stone).

For fans who loved seeing Saul Goodman transformed into an unstoppable action hero in the first film, Nobody 2 won’t disappoint. At a brisk 89 minutes, the film, directed by Timo Tjahjanto, quickly establishes Hutch’s post-chaos life and its toll on his marriage while focusing more on the inventive action and sardonic humour than on any heavy drama.

The action sequences are functional yet convincing, selling Odenkirk as a surprisingly effective brawler. The first park fight - the domino effect that sets Plummerville ablaze - has real mass appeal, with Hutch breaking bones, smashing heads, and even earning a reluctant nod of agreement from one of his foes. The standout for me, though, is a bloody brawl on a boat, layered with jet-black humour, flying teeth and even a severed digit.

What works best is the film leaning into its USP - Hutch’s desperate attempts to give his family the perfect vacation, even as chaos constantly finds him. This should have been the central hook, particularly with Sheriff Abel, who could have been a menacing local adversary. Something closer to the morally charged tension between Gene Hackman and Clint Eastwood in Unforgiven would have elevated the story. ‘Ballerina’ Movie Review: Ana de Armas’ ‘John Wick’ Spinoff Impresses With Its Action Scenes, Keanu Reeves’ Cameo Lands Unevenly.

Instead, the sequel unnecessarily raises the stakes by introducing Lendina. While it’s undeniably fun to see Sharon Stone back on screen, her villain feels cartoonish, undercut by an overly hammy performance. Worse still, she shares only one unremarkable scene with Odenkirk, while the one antagonist with genuine personal stakes with him is dispatched in an anticlimactic fashion.

The climactic amusement park showdown, where Hutch and his allies rig the place with deadly traps, is enjoyable to watch - almost like Home Alone with blood and bullets. It even sparks the amusing thought of Macaulay Culkin returning as an adult Kevin McCallister turned assassin, booby-trapping enemies in style.

The gleefully sadistic ways Hutch eliminates his foes make the finale perversely enjoyable, even if the logic wobbles. Like mercenaries stopping fire after hitting someone’s arm, or Becca suddenly charging into battle and abandoning the kids to danger. She does get a punchline about 'mama bear' after taking someone out, though the line feels flat, much like some of RZA’s quips. Thankfully, the needle drops are well chosen, keeping the vibe fun and lively.

‘Nobody 2’ Review - Final Thoughts

Nobody 2 delivers exactly what fans expect: lean, mean action with a wicked streak of humour, carried by Bob Odenkirk’s unexpected but now firmly established action-hero charisma. While the film stumbles with a weak villain and missed narrative potential, its brutal fight scenes, tight pacing and gleeful dark comedy make it a decent one-time watch.

Rating: 2.5

