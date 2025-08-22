Bob Odenkirk returns for more adventures with Nobody 2. The action sequel, penned by John Wick writer Derek Kolstad and directed by Timo Tjahjanto, finally released globally on August 22 after premiering in the US on August 15. Odenkirk reprises his role as Hutch Mansell, a skilled assassin who tangled with the Russian mob in the first film. Connie Nielsen also returns as Becca, Hutch's wife. In the sequel, Hutch and his family go on vacation, but things quickly spiral out of control when a minor scuffle escalates, pushing our protagonist back into bone-breaking action. Critics who have watched the film have now shared their verdict online. Here’s what they had to say about the movie. ‘Nobody 2’ Trailer: Bob Odenkirk’s Hutch Turns Family Vacation Into a Bone-Breaking, Bloody Affair in This Action-Thriller Sequel (Watch Video).

‘Nobody 2’ Review

Bob Odenkirk's Nobody 2 received a mixed response from critics. While most critics were impressed by the film, many pointed out that the sequel lacked the surprise factor that made the first movie stand out. The action scenes are intense and keep audiences on the edge of their seats, but critics felt the story could have been stronger. However, with higher stakes and rising tension, Nobody 2 still delivers an exciting ride, just not quite on par with its predecessor. Check out detailed reviews below.

Times Now: "Overall, Nobody 2 lives up to the promise of a thrilling action film that balances family drama with gritty violence. The stakes are raised, and the action is even more explosive, making this sequel an exhilarating ride for fans of the first film. With its solid performances, intense action sequences, and strong emotional core, Nobody 2 proves to be one of the must-see action films of the year."

Watch the Trailer of ‘Nobody 2’:

Cinema Express: "Nobody 2 feels more like a reprise than a sequel. It needs a lot more freshness and a screenplay structure that doesn’t rely on milking the novelty of seeing Bob Odenkirk play a poker-faced assassin, which is now starting to wear thin. Yes, he gets hurt a lot, and the stakes are getting higher, and yet, it doesn’t reflect in the film, simply because we know Hutch is going to return when the frame gets static. And… Nobody likes a showoff."

Koimoi: "Nobody 2 feels like a lazy Sunday film, taking the original film’s premise and trying to do something different with it, but without putting the effort the script needed to make everything happening on the screen feel more than just action for action’s sake. As it stands, it is enjoyable but forgettable in all the meanings of the word."

Hindustan Times: "Nobody 2 is bigger, bloodier, and more unhinged than its predecessor, but not necessarily better. It swaps novelty for noise, cleverness for chaos, and still manages to get by on sheer momentum. Bob’s performance grounds the madness, and the film hurtles along with enough energy to stay entertaining, even when it leans heavily on formula." Nobody Movie Review: Bob Odenkirk’s Action Persona Lacks the Freshness Needed To Be Reinventive (LatestLY Exclusive).

The cast also includes Christopher Lloyd, John Ortiz, RZA, Sharon Stone, Colin Hanks, Gage Munroe, Paisley Cadorath, Colin Salmon,After reading the above reviews, are you planning to watch Nobody 2 in the theatres?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 22, 2025 07:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).