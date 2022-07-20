Jordan Peele is all set to dazzle us as Nope releases in theatres this week. With his third feature film, Peele is going to take us on an adventure that involves a UFO and a whole lot of mind-bending horror. Starring Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer, this is surely going to be an adventure worth going on. Nope Review: Early Reactions Call Jordan Peele's Horror Film His Best Yet, Keke Palmer's Performance Receives Immense Praise!

With early reactions calling Nope Jordan Peele's best yet, fans are extremely ecstatic to see what the director has in store for us. The trailers have also painted an ominous and thrilling tale that will certainly deliver on Peele's great style of storytelling. So, before you check out Nope in theatres, here's all you need to know about it.

Cast

Nope stars Daniel Kaluuya as OJ Haywood and Keke Palmer as his sister Emerald Haywood. The movie will also star Steven Yeun (Ricky Park), Brandon Perea (Angel Torres), Michael Wincott (Antlers Holst), Wrenn Schmidt (Amber Park), Keith David (Otis Haywood Sr) and Donna Mills (Bonnie Clayton).

Plot

Nope follows OJ Haywood and Emerald Haywood as they notice some mysterious activities on their farm and realise that a UFO is responsible for it. Trying to capture video evidence of it, they enlist the help of technician Angel Torres and documentarian Antlers Holst.

Watch the Trailer For Nope

Release Date

Nope releases in the United States of America this Friday on July 22, 2022. Nope will release in India on August 19, 2022. Nope: A New Poster for Jordan Peele’s Horror Sci-Fi Has Been Released and It Looks Awfully Familiar! (View Pic).

Review

The reviews for Nope aren't out yet. The moment they are, the page will be updated with it.

