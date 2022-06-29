The epic sci-fi thriller directed by Jordan Peele is titled Nope. The movie will release in theatres on July 22. Nope focuses on a strange encounter with a strange force that befalls the caretakers at a California horse ranch. This mysterious thing, whatever it may be, affects the behaviour of humans and animals. A new poster for Nope has been released and it looks the same as Steven Yeun's jacket from the movie! Notice the similarities? Nope Trailer: Daniel Kaluuya is Haunted By a UFO in This New Promo For Jordan Peele's Horror Film!

View Tweet Below:

A new poster for Jordan Peele’s #NOPEMovie has been released. pic.twitter.com/cQvtXoEBH2 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)