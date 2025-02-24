February 24, 2025, Special Days: February 24, 2025, is marked by several special observances worldwide. Vijaya Ekadashi Vrat is a significant Hindu fasting day for spiritual cleansing. Flag Day in Mexico celebrates national pride and the country's emblem. Estonia Independence Day commemorates the nation's freedom from foreign rule. World Bartender Day honours the creativity and skill of bartenders. Food lovers can enjoy National Tortilla Chip Day, while those with strong preferences can embrace I Hate Coriander Day. Edward Dickinson Baker Day remembers the 19th-century politician and soldier, while Dragobete, a Romanian celebration, symbolises love and renewal. There are several famous February 24 birthdays and birth anniversaries. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Basant Panchami, Valentine’s Day, Maha Shivratri and More – Get a Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on February 24, 2025 (Monday)

Vijaya Ekadashi Vrat Flag Day in Mexico Estonia Independence Day World Bartender Day National Tortilla Chip Day I Hate Coriander Day Edward Dickinson Baker Day Dragobete

Famous February 24 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Steve Jobs (1955-2011) Floyd Mayweather Jr. Nani Sanjay Leela Bhansali Jayalalithaa (1948-2016) Priscilla Chan Akash Thosar Kristin Davis Ibn Battuta Pooja Bhatt Yuval Noah Harari Billy Zane Daniel Kaluuya Mohammad Sami Tina Desai

