Make it a three-for-three as Jordan Peele has seemingly done it yet again. With his recent film Nope receiving unanimous praise across the board, many are calling it to be his best film yet. The sci-fi horror film is being compared to the likes of Hitchcock and Kubrick, and is overall being touted as a spectacle. Special praise is being shown to Keke Palmer's performance too with many predicting an Oscar buzz. Nope releases in theatres on July 22, 2022, while in India it will hit the theatres on August 19, 2022. Nope Trailer: Daniel Kaluuya is Haunted By a UFO in This New Promo For Jordan Peele's Horror Film! (Watch Video).

Keke Palmer's Oscar Campaign Can Start Now!

Peele's A Master Storyteller!

Breathtaking!

Unforgettable Keke Palmer Performance!

Absolutely Phenomenal!

Otherworldly!

A Shocking Epic!

 

