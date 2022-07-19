Make it a three-for-three as Jordan Peele has seemingly done it yet again. With his recent film Nope receiving unanimous praise across the board, many are calling it to be his best film yet. The sci-fi horror film is being compared to the likes of Hitchcock and Kubrick, and is overall being touted as a spectacle. Special praise is being shown to Keke Palmer's performance too with many predicting an Oscar buzz. Nope releases in theatres on July 22, 2022, while in India it will hit the theatres on August 19, 2022. Nope Trailer: Daniel Kaluuya is Haunted By a UFO in This New Promo For Jordan Peele's Horror Film! (Watch Video).

Keke Palmer's Oscar Campaign Can Start Now!

Yep, I’ve seen #NOPEMOVIE. @JordanPeele makes it 3-for-3 with an intense sci-fi outing that incorporates Western genre sensibilities and an interesting narrative on respecting the animal kingdom. Also his funniest film to date. @KekePalmer’s Oscar campaign can start now! Wild! — Peter Gray (@ratedPDG) July 19, 2022

Peele's A Master Storyteller!

In his third feature film #NopeMovie (🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟), Jordan Peele affirms he is a master storyteller & this generation's Hitchcock. Peele brings the fear of darkness to light. Daniel Kaluuya, Peele's ultimate muse, once again delivers a spectacular performance. Nope equals WOW. pic.twitter.com/iP0sbVzO38 — Cinema Tweets (@CinemaTweets1) July 19, 2022

Breathtaking!

#NopeMovie @JordanPeele’s best film yet As if Hitchcock, Kubrick & Tarantino had a baby! Breathtaking Funny Terrifying Review Wednesday pic.twitter.com/uVTbMbMPhq — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) July 19, 2022

Unforgettable Keke Palmer Performance!

Jordan Peele’s #Nope is one of the best films I’ve watched this year! It’s frightening & ferocious, but also very funny & unlike any UFO movie you’ve ever seen. It is a wholly unique & VERY entertaining horror epic full of wild surprises & an unforgettable Keke Palmer performance pic.twitter.com/iua9HPt0RG — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) July 19, 2022

Absolutely Phenomenal!

So #NopeMovie is absolutely phenomenal in so many ways. Perfectly blends together a sci-fi spectacle w/a story that is also something of a Hollywood reckoning & it blew my expectations away. Gorgeously shot, the sound mix is thunderous & the cast all shines. Love love loved it. pic.twitter.com/qdcZIvsX5T — Heather Wixson (@MMEFXBook is available now!) (@thehorrorchick) July 19, 2022

Otherworldly!

#NopeMovie is otherworldly yet indescribable. From instances of sheer terror to heartfelt moments btwn the characters, #Nope is an experience that won't be easy to shake off as you find yourself picking your jaw up from the floor. Jordan Peele has done it again! @nopemovie pic.twitter.com/bUr1ad5TAx — Shannon McGrew 🎃🍭 @ Screaming Into the Void (@shannon_mcgrew) July 19, 2022

A Shocking Epic!

#NOPE Review: VIOLENT. EXPLOSIVE! Wow.. A SHOCKING EPIC that surpasses iconic films like The Exorcist! Jordan Peele does it again. This isn’t just another horror film, it’s one of the BEST films ever! Great action too. A fitting end, while also setting up what’s next. #NopeMovie pic.twitter.com/ujGvT3rTou — watching as intended (@theatomchode) July 19, 2022

