Indian star Ram Charan says he is nervous and excited as his song 'Naatu Naatu' from the film RRR has entered the Oscars race in the Best Original Song category. He added that he is excited to see Tom Cruise and Cate Blanchett at the prestigious event. In an interview to Entertainment Tonight, Ram was asked if he is ready for Sunday Oscar week, to which he replied: "I dont know if I will ever be ready for Oscars. I am so nervous. I am so excited. I don't know If I would walk that carpet as an actor or just as a fanboy." Oscars 2023: ‘Debutante’ Suriya Has Voted for 95th Academy Awards and We Wonder if RRR’s ‘Naatu Naatu’ Has Got His Thumbs Up!

Whom is he excited to see at the event? "Everybody. Everybody I grew up watching. I can't name there are so many people especially Cate Blanchett is on the top of my list and Tom Cruise, who I have been growing up watching from Top Gun to now, man he is incredible." RRR stars NTR Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris. Oscars 2023: Jr NTR Receives a Warm Welcome From Fans in the US; RRR Star Expresses Gratitude Saying ‘I’m Indebted to You’.

It centres around two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, their fictional friendship and their fight against the British Raj. Set in the 1920s, the plot explores the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries chose to go into obscurity before they began the fight for their country.