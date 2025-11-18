The annual Governors Awards took place on Sunday (November 16) at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Ovation Hollywood. The 16th edition of the ceremony saw the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences honouring actors for their exemplary contributions to cinema. The award night brought together the who’s who of Hollywood, including Tom Cruise, Dolly Parton, Leonardo DiCaprio, Michael B. Jordan and Lucy Liu, among others. Singer-songwriter and actress Dolly Parton received her Honorary Oscar but was unable to attend the ceremony in person due to health issues. ‘Making Films Is Not What I Do, It Is Who I Am’: Tom Cruise Accepts Honorary Oscar at the 2025 Governors Awards After 4 Decades in Cinema; Hollywood Icon’s Moving Acceptance Speech Goes Viral (Watch Video).

Dolly Parton Receives Honorary Oscar

"Queen of Country" Dolly Parton was among the recipients of the Honorary Oscar at the 2025 Governors Awards. The 79-year-old was forced to miss the ceremony, reportedly due to scheduling conflicts. However, Dolly Parton still made an appearance through a pre-recorded video played at the venue. She accepted the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award through a video message from her Nashville home. This was also her first-ever Oscar, which she called a "blessing of a lifetime".

Dolly Parton’s Inspiring Speech After Receiving the Honorary Oscar

Comedy icon Lily Tomlin and a longtime friend of Dolly Parton, presented her the Honorary Oscar to the legendary performer. In the video, the country legend took the opportunity to reflect on the early years that shaped her life and career. She said, "I grew up in a house with 12 kids. Now, that alone teaches you how important sharing is. Don't get me wrong, we didn't have that much to share. But my mom and dad showed me by example that the more you give, the more blessings come your way. And I've tried my whole life to live by their example."

She also used the video to urge people to practise compassion and support one another, saying, "It makes me want to dream up new ways to help lift people up. And isn;t that what we are supposed to be here for? So, from my heart to yours, I truly thank you."

Take a Look at Dolly Parton’s Inspiring Acceptance Speech After Winning Her First Ever Oscar – Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Academy (@theacademy)

The evening saw other cinema icons like Tom Cruise, Debbie Allen and Wynn Thomas getting conferred with Honorary Oscars.

